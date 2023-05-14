Sale Sharks v Leicester live: Score and latest updates from Premiership semi-final - GETTY IMAGES

03:30 PM

Sale's super opener

The first try of the semi-final gets @SaleSharksRugby back in the match ✨



Tom Roebuck scores 💥#GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/sX3uHzyvuu — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) May 14, 2023

03:29 PM

27 mins: SAL 7 LEI 6

Another good box-kick from Youngs and Carpenter falters for the first time this half.

Scrum Leicester, 30 metres from the Sale line.

03:28 PM

25 mins: SAL 7 LEI 6

Sumptuous from Ben Youngs.

A pinpoint box-kick, won back on the chase by Potter, ends with a beautifully judged grubber into touch in the Sale 22 from the England scrum-half.

But Leicester cough up a penalty at the resulting line-out and Sale clear.

03:23 PM

CON FORD: SAL 7 LEI 6

And, in a flash, Sale lead - a fabulous touchline conversion from Ford.

03:23 PM

TRY ROEBUCK SAL 5 LEI 6

A terrific try for the Sharks!

Beautiful phase play, marshalled exquisitely by Ford, ends with Roebuck going over in the corner.

McIntyre carried industrially in the build-up, so too Tuilagi, and there were some deft touches from Schonert and the Currys, too.

03:20 PM

17 mins: SAL 0 LEI 6

Sale's maul marches and just as it gets to the line, Van der Merwe breaks away to score - but he knocks on! A massive moment!

We restart with a Leicester scrum, five metres out from their own line.

03:19 PM

17 mins: SAL 0 LEI 6

Danger for Leicester - and optimism for Sale!

The hosts find a touch of space out wide but Roebuck's pass just can't quite locate Reed, with the wing knocking on.

Scrum penalty to Sale! Cole collapses and McIntyre rewarded.

To the corner the Sharks go...

03:16 PM

14 mins: SAL 0 LEI 6

Sale look to establish a foothold in the game with some phase play but Leicester have come to the party here.

Reffell, once again, with the turnover on the floor on halfway and Gopperth gives the Tigers a line-out outside the Sale 22.

It's not so hot from Leicester, however, as Youngs passes directly to Tuilagi.

There's some afters here! Handbags! Curry dumps Liebenberg on his back and Henderson takes umbridge. Penalty to Sale on halfway.

03:12 PM

PEN GOPPERTH: SAL 0 LEI 6

Another clean strike, banishing the early demons, and Leicester lead by six.

03:11 PM

10 mins: SAL 0 LEI 3

After some silky Watson feet, Youngs sends the box-kick flying into the air and Carpenter advances brilliantly again.

Steward hares after the ball and is taken out by Tom Curry. Penalty Leicester and Gopperth again points to the sticks, from 45 metres out.

03:09 PM

PEN GOPPERTH SAL 0 LEI 3

No mistake that time. First blood Leicester.

03:08 PM

7 mins: SAL 0 LEI 0

Penalty Leicester!

Carpenter does superbly in the air once again but Sale revert to pick and gos - and Reffell wins the holding-on penalty.

Gopperth back to the sticks...

03:07 PM

MISSED PEN GOPPERTH

Ah, that's not the greatest of starts from the man thrust into the starting XV at late notice.

A relatively routine miss.

03:05 PM

5 mins: SAL 0 LEI 0

A nice attack from Leicester - a real statement of intent. After a meaty Martin bursts, Watson jinks through a half-gap.

Hill is penalised for not rolling away - the second such decision in five minutes - and Gopperth points to the sticks.

03:04 PM

3 mins: SAL 0 LEI 0

A frantic start! Leicester clear their lines but Sale come back with intent - buoyed by a stunning take from Carpenter.

Ford knocks on, however, and Leicester clear again. The chase is good from Potter but Sale work hard in support.

We're into nearly three minutes of play without a stoppage - breathless stuff. Eventually, Sale are penalised for not rolling away and Gopperth gives the Tigers a line-out just outside the Sale 22.

03:00 PM

Kick-off!

George Ford, against his former club, will get us under way for Sale.

02:57 PM

Here come the teams!

Kick-off at the AJ Bell is moments away.

02:54 PM

Just over five minutes until kick-off...

... and the atmosphere is building brilliantly here. There are two inflatable sharks flying around the home fans in the stand.

Where's your money? Let me know in the comments!

02:50 PM

Pre-match reading...

For the Sale fans, here is Daniel Schofield taking you inside the Sharks' secret weapon: their ‘mind gym’

For the Leicester fans, I remind everyone of how, back in January, after an East Midlands derby loss at home, Leicester's chances of reaching the play-offs were rated at just 8 per cent by English rugby's analytics gurus, Oval Insights. Yet, here we are today.

02:43 PM

Deputy Rugby Correspondent, Daniel Schofield, sitting next to me at the AJ Bell

Sale are hopeful of attracting their biggest ever attendance at the AJ Bell Stadium today although rugby fever has not exactly infected the whole of the North West. Arriving at Stockport station this afternoon, our taxi driver neither knew where the AJ Bell Stadium was nor of the very existence of Sale Sharks. “Do you mean the Etihad?”, he kept asking before we supplied him with a postcode.

02:37 PM

AJ Bell stadium today

The venue in Salford is apparently sold out for the first time in its history.

The atmosphere is really building here. Hopefully the 12,000 in attendance are treated to a fabulous match.

02:36 PM

ICYMI

Saracens booked their place in a second successive Premiership final with a comfortable victory over Northampton yesterday.

Here, you an read a piece from my colleague, Charlie Morgan, on the Saracens try that shows why Steve Borthwick wants Elliot Daly back in his England team.

Maro Itoje of Saracens breaks with the ball during the Gallagher Premiership Semi-Final match between Saracens and Northampton Saints at StoneX Stadium on May 13, 2023 in Barnet, England - GETTY IMAGES

02:21 PM

Confirmed teams

So, with that Pollard news, here are today's confirmed teams.

Sale Sharks: J Carpenter; T Roebuck, R du Preez, M Tuilagi, A Reed; G Ford, G Warr; S McIntyre, A van der Merwe, N Schonert, J-L du Preez, J Hill, T Curry, B Curry (c), J Ross.

Replacements: E Ashman, B Rodd, C Oosthuizen, J Beaumont, D du Preez, R Quirke, S James, T O'Flaherty.

Leicester Tigers: F Steward; A Watson, M Scott, D Kelly, H Potter; J Gopperth, B Youngs; T West, J Montoya (c), D Cole, G Martin, C Henderson, H Liebenberg, T Reffell, J Wiese.

Replacements: C Clare, J Cronin, J Heyes, H Wells, O Cracknell, J van Poortvliet, C Atkinson, G Porter.

02:16 PM

Pollard is injured

But no further news as of yet.

What an afternoon for 39-year-old Jimmy Gopperth.

02:10 PM

Some massive breaking team news...

Handre Pollard is OUT for Leicester Tigers. Jimmy Gopperth, at 39 years old, will start at fly-half and Charlie Atkinson comes onto the bench.

More news as we have it...

02:00 PM

Match preview

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of today's second Premiership semi-final between Sale Sharks and Leicester Tigers at the AJ Bell Stadium.

No matter the result in Salford today, history of sorts will be made. A win for Sale would see the Sharks progress to their first final in 17 years, since their one and only Premiership triumph in 2006. Their opponents that day? Leicester Tigers of course.

At the heart of that Sale effort in 2006 was a fledgling scrum-half by the name of Richard Wigglesworth. Today, however, Wigglesworth finds himself as interim head coach of the side trying to get one over his boyhood club, with the Tigers hoping to reach consecutive Premiership finals for the first time in 10 years.

Form this season, notwithstanding the Tigers' remarkable last season charge where they won six of their final Premiership matches, dictates that Sale are favourites today. The Sharks did the double over Leicester – including a 40-5 hammering in Salford in December – en route to a fully deserved second-place finish in the table. Alex Sanderson has had quite the impact at Sale.

Sub-plots teem today but it is difficult to look beyond the man occupying the No 10 jersey for the hosts. George Ford was inspirational in the Tigers' Premiership title last season but today he is a Shark, hoping to appear at his second successive Premiership final – but with different clubs. There cannot be too many who have done that.

With two impressive, fairly well matched packs, the battle of the midfield – outside of Ford and opposite number, Handrè Pollard – could go a long way to deciding today's victor. Dan Kelly, Leicester's starlet who, were it not for a hamstring injury, might have played a much more prominent role in England's Six Nations campaign lines up against a former Leicester icon, Manu Tuilagi, in the Sale midfield. If Kelly can deny Sale forward momentum, then Leicester might have half a chance.

After their victory over Northampton yesterday, Saracens await in the final at Twickenham in just under two weeks' time. No matter the result today, Mark McCall's side must surely be favourite's in English rugby's showpiece, but a statement result from one of these two could really put the cat among the pigeons.

