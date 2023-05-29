Sale closed in the Columbus area: $325,000 for a three-bedroom home

A spacious, recently built house located in the 9500 block of Capot Drive in the Columbus area has new owners. The 2,024-square-foot property, built in 2020, was sold on May 10, 2023, for $325,000, or $161 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 2,370-square-foot home on the 6600 block of Admiral Drive in Midland sold in March 2023, for $340,000, a price per square foot of $143.

In March 2023, a 2,127-square-foot home on Capot Drive in Midland sold for $326,900, a price per square foot of $154.

On Admiral Drive, Midland, in December 2022, a 2,724-square-foot home was sold for $348,000, a price per square foot of $128.

This article was generated by the Ledger-Enquirer Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.