Sale allow Ben Curry to watch twin Tom in World Cup final

After some small scale social media campaigning, and a polite request to his club’s Director of Rugby, Ben Curry is off to Japan to watch his twin brother in a Rugby World Cup final.

Flanker Tom Curry has played a pivotal role in England’s back row throughout the tournament, putting in a man of the match performance in the quarter-final against Australia and forming 50% of the “Kamikaze Kids” with fellow flanker Sam Underhill.

Meanwhile, identical twin Ben has been playing his trade at the start of the Premiership season with their club Sale Sharks, after just missing out on World Cup selection. Ben will now get to cheer his brother on when England face South Africa on Saturday.

The hashtag #GetBenToJapan started picking up some traction on social media after England’s colossal victory over the All Blacks, with Sale posting it on their own twitter page. It was enough to get Ben to ask his coach Steve Diamond if he could miss their game with Bristol this Friday and jump on a flight to Japan for Saturday’s game in Yokohama against the Springboks.

The twins’ parents have been there since the Australia game with their older sister, Charlotte, and now the 21-year-old will join up with the rest of the family on what could be a historic occasion.

Ben, speaking on BBC Radio, said: "At first I felt really guilty about even thinking of going because we had the game against Bristol. Then I had a conversation with my parents and thought it could be a once in a lifetime opportunity. It is bigger than rugby.

"I felt I would regret not going more than I would regret the guilt of going so I thought I had to ask Steve. I was so nervous, and I explained the situation, how I was feeling and that I would completely understand if he didn't want me to go because we had a game and that's my job.

"He said 'go for it, pal'. Within half an hour I had my flights booked. It's testament to the club for being so accommodating and it shows how family orientated it is. I'm extremely grateful."

The pair broke into the Sale team in 2017 and live together near Altrincham, with Ben adding two cats to the household since Tom arrived in Japan. Both have been capped at under-20 level, but despite touring with the senior squad to Argentina, Tom has yet to win a full cap.

