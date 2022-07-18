Salary Story: I Went From 35k To 75k In 3 Years

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.

Age: 28
Location: Manchester
Current industry and job title: Tech lead, healthcare
Current salary: £75,000
Number of years employed since school or university: Five

Starting salary: £23,000
Biggest salary jump: £56,000 to £75,000
Biggest salary drop: N/A

Biggest negotiation regret: Taking the counter offer and not believing in myself.

Best salary advice: Know what people are being paid out there. Discuss salary with your peers – you can help each other be paid right. If you need to, fake confidence to ask for what you’re worth.

Another thing I think it's so important to say: you don't need a degree to get a job as a software engineer.

There are so many code courses you can complete full-time over 12 weeks and most of them offer you a guaranteed job at the end of it. It's hard to grasp at first but believe in yourself and stick at it. It didn't always come naturally to me and there have been many times where I have wondered if I'm cut out for it but I kept going. Don't let the media fool you into thinking software developers are hyperintelligent nerds.

I decided to take a placement year during my degree to increase my employability. On the placement year I got to experience what it was like being a software developer. I worked for a big <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/how-does-cashback-work" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cashback" class="link ">cashback</a> company and learned so much, even though I only earned £16,000.<br><br>Before studying computer science I actually applied to study as a <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/money-diary-music-teacher-47k" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:teacher" class="link ">teacher</a> but I wasn't accepted anywhere. So my fallback was tech because I'd always enjoyed IT. I didn't really know what computer science was when I started the course. I just thought it sounded cool.
During my final year I worked part-time. I can't remember the hourly rate.<br><br>When it came to my final year and deciding what to do, I was offered a PhD working with computer vision. I had to decide between further education, which I was used to, or going into the workplace. I decided that my main goal was getting a steady income over <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/salary-story-no-university-web-developer-75k" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:further studying" class="link ">further studying</a>. At that point I'd also decided that I wanted to be a software developer because I enjoyed writing code that thousands/millions of people would be using without realising. Doing a PhD at that point wouldn't have helped me in that career.
I went straight out of university into a full-time graduate software developer role on £23,000.<br><br>
I got a pay rise to £28,000 after a year. I mentioned to my boss that people with my experience were paid a lot more out of university (I worked as a developer through my last year of uni).<br><br>
I wasn’t getting paid what I deserved at the last place. I was also being left behind technically so I moved before I couldn’t progress in my career to a job on £32,000.<br><br>It's important to work on upcoming tech and stay current with new ways of doing things, languages and tools, and in some workplaces that isn't a priority. My first job out of university used old technology for their systems and I knew that if I stayed there, I wouldn't have been able to find a job in web development at a wage I would have wanted.
I got a pay rise to £35,000 but there was nothing special about this. I started to feel undervalued here. <br><br>
Here’s where I learned to negotiate. I was offered £40,000 but I held firm on £50,000. My friend is a recruiter and told me I was being underpaid. It is not in my character to be like that but I had friends and colleagues around me at the time telling me to stay firm.
My boss acknowledged that I'd been working as a senior developer since I started and gave me a raise from £50,000 to £56,000.
My most recent pay rise was to £75,000. This was due to the company giving widespread salary increases to retain staff and keep our rates in line with the market value. I was also promoted to tech lead, which added a bit extra on.
