Salary Story: I’ve Moved Companies 12 Times & Refuse To Be Judged For It

Age: 37

Location: London/Surrey

Current industry and job title: Social strategist in scientific publishing

Current salary: £66,000

Number of years employed since school or university: 16



Starting salary: £18,000 in 2005

Biggest salary jump: £40,000 to £60,000

Biggest salary drop: £60,000 to £45,000



Biggest negotiation regret: I’ve dealt with a serious amount of imposter syndrome for a lot of my career and was terrified of pricing myself out of an opportunity or seeming greedy or unrealistic. Particularly in the early years of a career, you often don’t have a sense of how much a company needs you and how hard it is to find good talent. It can feel like the employer holds all the cards.



My biggest eye-opener was working agency-side and managing the billing for my clients: the discrepancy between what the client was paying for my time and what the agency was paying me was staggering. I wish I’d acknowledged my own value much earlier in my career and not worried so much that it made me seem immodest. It taught me to always keep track of the projects I’d delivered and the return they’d brought for the client or company: going after a pay rise isn’t just about time served, it’s about being recognised for the return you’ve delivered and being compensated accordingly, so go into negotiations armed with that information.



Best salary advice: I’d always advise not to be swayed by a generous salary or extensive benefits and prioritise going with your gut on things like opportunity for progression, how rewarding the work is and whether the people and environment are the right fit for you. I jumped for the money and perks once and ended up in such a horrific environment that I had to walk out after a couple of months with no job to go to. It took me nearly a year to recover my mental health.



Also, bear in mind if you’re using a recruiter that they can be great at having the awkward conversations with a prospective employer about feedback and salary but don’t let them convince you to accept an offer you’re not comfortable with. Recruiters will tell you they’re only thinking of you and looking out for your best interests but at the end of the day, they get paid by the employer, not the employee. You’re a commission to them and they want to get the sale through as quickly as possible.

I secured this job as a commissioning editor before I graduated, with an £18,000 salary. I was applying to absolutely anything and everything and was asked to meet with who I thought was a recruiter. Halfway through the conversation I realised it was actually an interview and I couldn’t for the life of me remember which job it was I’d applied to. I guess the lack of nerves helped me come across well and the job turned out to be a great opportunity.

Within a short space of time the scope of my first job changed significantly. I was taking on more and more responsibility and performing well but when I asked for more than a £1,000 pay rise, the CEO laughed and said what they were offering was better than I’d get anywhere else. I knew print was on the way out and I needed to get into digital so I applied for a role as a commercial editor on £21,000 with a large (if slightly controversial) newspaper, and took my skills elsewhere.

In short, I was bored and needed more of a challenge. I’d learned the basics and had a lot of ideas but the environment was very unstable (my boss just disappeared one day and after a week of being told by HR that he was sick, a colleague confided in me that he’d been fired. I was never officially told). A recruiter got in touch to say my skills were a perfect match for this role at a competitor (with a salary increase to £28,000) and asked if I was interested. I was.

I’d started experimenting with social media for content curation at the newspapers and it really suited the fact that I’m both analytical and creative. Social was still quite a new concept and most companies preferred to trust agencies with the work rather than manage it in-house so I had a good idea of what a logical next step would be. I worked as a freelancer for a few different agencies over the next couple of years, making around £35,000 a year. It was a brilliant way to get both variety of experience and a lot of clients on my CV.

A recruiter approached me directly for this social media manager role at £40,000 and the idea of a guaranteed income and a small, almost family-like company felt like a good move. There were six of us in total and only two working on the marketing side so I developed a lot of skills beyond my core role. I did quite a bit of travelling with my different clients as well, which was a new world for me, given I’d worked every weekend and holiday since I was 16, before heading straight into work out of university.

2013 was a pretty horrendous year. I lost my mum after a long and difficult illness. The company I worked for was also on the brink of losing its biggest client and it wasn’t likely they’d keep going for too much longer. I sat down with my boss and had a good heart-to-heart before handing in my notice. I needed a set-up that would let me take time to heal as and when I needed so I decided to go back to contracting to let me pick and choose where I worked and for how long. I ended up earning around £65,000 a year as a freelance social strategist.

In a very cynical move, I was tempted back to perm by an admittedly exciting role in travel. The appeal was more that it was a much easier route to obtaining a mortgage. Frustratingly, even though I had more stability as a freelancer, was earning the most I ever had and was managing not only the work itself but my own company to work from, the banks set up more hurdles than the Olympics for getting a mortgage. I took a role as a social media manager for £45,000. The irony was that I left the permanent job within the year anyway.

Performance was suffering and everyone was looking to hang someone else out to dry for it. Quite a few people were let go, including my boss, but we got on really well and he took me out for coffee to urge me to find a new role before I became next in the blame-game firing line. I ended up moving to work for one of the agencies I’d used in my previous role. I worked on a few interesting projects and racked up some CV-worthy results but the in-fighting and scrappy pipeline were difficult to reconcile.

The same boss who took me for coffee and told me to find a new job got back in touch to ask if I wanted to work with him again at his new company. I was unhappy and frustrated agency-side and I took the role as a social media and campaigns manager at £40,000 purely because I trusted his judgement. It was one of the best decisions I ever made: my mortgage had gone through so I could take the hit on the salary and the social side more than made up for having less in my pocket. One thing it did teach me about myself is that, above all, I need to like and respect the people I work with in order to be truly happy at work.

By this stage in my career I was used to being challenged in interviews on how many jobs I’d had, especially when the person doing the hiring was from a certain generation that believes in 'jobs for life'. Unfortunately, a job that offers variety, stability, progression and regular increases in salary is as rare as unicorn poo these days. Reactions to my career path became the dealbreaker for me in whether or not to pursue a role: I’d turn down companies that judged me for 'moving around too often' and preferred to work for those who appreciated the flexibility, experience and versatility I brought to the table. I took a job as a global social media manager for £50,000 with a global education company and had a brilliant two years. While the stakeholders were notoriously tricky, I worked with some really highly skilled people and a management team who valued their employees.

The company was pretty good for regular performance and salary reviews and, to be fair to them, they really appreciated the quality of my work and the value it brought. I didn’t ask for a specific figure because I was actually quite content but 10% up to £55,000 was a nice surprise.

I made a stupid, stupid mistake and was tempted by the £60,000 salary and promise of bountiful perks as an account director. Many of the perks turned out to be subject to the discretion of the team managers (so were never given) and the environment was horrendous. I genuinely started to question my own sanity and lost almost all confidence in my abilities due to an ingrained culture of bullying. It was only when I handed in my notice that a handful of colleagues took me aside to say I was by no means the first to experience this, nor the first to walk out. I think the most insulting thing was the fact that the company loved to talk about their values and how they always put people first.

It’s not in my nature to sit on my hands and in a beautiful twist of fate, the perfect opportunity presented itself before I’d even worked my notice: a fixed term contract as a social strategist at £60,000 with a great team of people doing work that was genuinely beneficial to society. The world was just starting to realise the true impact of COVID-19 and then lockdown hit only a few weeks after I’d started. A large part of the business is publishing research so my job suddenly became very intense but the pride of contributing to that vital dissemination of information is actually worth more than any salary.

I was offered a very tempting new contract with a government department to coincide with the scheduled end of my current one but my boss threw everything at me to keep me for longer, offering me a £6,000 pay rise. I’d have stayed for the people alone but the extra money will help when I start from scratch abroad with my partner next year.

