Salary Story: I Played The Long Game & Tripled My Salary To 45k In 3 Years

Sadhbh O'Sullivan
·3 min read

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.

Been in the workforce for at least five years and interested in contributing your salary story? Submit your information here. Published stories receive £100.

Age: 32
Location: Leeds
Current industry and job title: Educational psychologist in local government
Current salary: £45,000
Number of years employed since school or university: Nine

Starting salary: £5,000 (plus accommodation) in 2011
Biggest salary jump: £24,000 to £45,000 in 2021
Biggest salary drop: £28,000 to £15,000 in 2018

Biggest negotiation regret: Not doing a side hustle while in some lower paid positions.

Best salary advice: Get a professional qualification even if it means a reduction in pay in the short term.

I took a job as a nanny as I wanted the opportunity to live in London and this seemed like a good way of doing it with free accommodation. I had always liked working with children and thought I might want to go into this field for a career so thought it would be a good stepping stone.
I took a job as a nanny as I wanted the opportunity to live in London and this seemed like a good way of doing it with free accommodation. I had always liked working with children and thought I might want to go into this field for a career so thought it would be a good stepping stone.
While living rent-free in London as a live-in nanny, I did many unpaid writing jobs which eventually led to me being able to get my first 'proper' job as a copywriter on £21,000.<br>
While living rent-free in London as a live-in nanny, I did many unpaid writing jobs which eventually led to me being able to get my first 'proper' job as a copywriter on £21,000.
After a few years having a ball in London I decided I wanted a career change to become an educational psychologist. This meant a significant reduction in pay while I got the necessary experience to be able to apply for a psychology training course. I moved from London to Leeds in search of a lower cost of living as it would have been impossible to afford to live in London on the teaching assistant salary of £13,000.
After a few years having a ball in London I decided I wanted a career change to become an educational psychologist. This meant a significant reduction in pay while I got the necessary experience to be able to apply for a psychology training course. I moved from London to Leeds in search of a lower cost of living as it would have been impossible to afford to live in London on the teaching assistant salary of £13,000.
After a couple of years working in education I had enough experience to apply for an assistant psychologist job with the local authority. These jobs are like gold dust as they give you fantastic experience in order to be able to apply for the training course. There were four positions available and over 100 applicants. This was really the first time that I was earning a decent enough salary (£28,000) to enjoy a good standard of living.<br><br>
After a couple of years working in education I had enough experience to apply for an assistant psychologist job with the local authority. These jobs are like gold dust as they give you fantastic experience in order to be able to apply for the training course. There were four positions available and over 100 applicants. This was really the first time that I was earning a decent enough salary (£28,000) to enjoy a good standard of living.

This was a promotion of sorts but without the pay rise! I was lucky to get a place on an educational psychology doctorate training course. The first year of training you are given a tax-free bursary (£15,000), which was a significant reduction from my assistant psychology position but also a significant step towards becoming a qualified psychologist. There are around 12 training places per year at a handful of universities and they have hundreds of applicants. Trainees don’t pay any tuition fees as these are covered by the Department for Education. Qualified psychologists have significant earning potential so it seemed worthwhile to me to take the pay cut to invest in my future.
This was a promotion of sorts but without the pay rise! I was lucky to get a place on an educational psychology doctorate training course. The first year of training you are given a tax-free bursary (£15,000), which was a significant reduction from my assistant psychology position but also a significant step towards becoming a qualified psychologist. There are around 12 training places per year at a handful of universities and they have hundreds of applicants. Trainees don’t pay any tuition fees as these are covered by the Department for Education. Qualified psychologists have significant earning potential so it seemed worthwhile to me to take the pay cut to invest in my future.
This was also a promotion of sorts. In the second and third years of training, your placement provider can either pay you a bursary as in your first year or a salary, which is what I managed to get. Not only was it a higher amount but it also came with the benefits of being employed rather than a <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/cost-of-living-crisis-phd-student" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:student" class="link ">student</a>, such as <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/2020/04/9449194/women-pension-age" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pension" class="link ">pension</a> contributions and continuing service. <br>
This was also a promotion of sorts. In the second and third years of training, your placement provider can either pay you a bursary as in your first year or a salary, which is what I managed to get. Not only was it a higher amount but it also came with the benefits of being employed rather than a student, such as pension contributions and continuing service.
Upon qualifying with a doctorate degree, I accepted a position with the same local authority that I trained with and started straightaway on spinal point four, earning £45,000. This will go up incrementally each year. I also get 44 days holiday plus mileage allowance and professional registration fees reimbursed.<br><br>Some people may think it was quite a long-winded way of establishing a career but I feel very proud of my achievements plus secure in the knowledge that I will always be very employable and have good earning potential.
Upon qualifying with a doctorate degree, I accepted a position with the same local authority that I trained with and started straightaway on spinal point four, earning £45,000. This will go up incrementally each year. I also get 44 days holiday plus mileage allowance and professional registration fees reimbursed.

Some people may think it was quite a long-winded way of establishing a career but I feel very proud of my achievements plus secure in the knowledge that I will always be very employable and have good earning potential.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Salary Story: Don't Stay In A 60k Job For Friends

I'm Earning More For A Slower Paced Role

Salary Story: I Lost A Promotion Due To A Grudge

Latest Stories

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • NFL fact or fiction: Are the Giants this good? Are the Packers that bad?

    We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Veteran receiver S.J. Green to retire Friday as member of Montreal Alouettes

    MONTREAL — S.J. Green will retire Friday as a member of the Montreal Alouettes. The CFL club announced Wednesday that Green will sign a one-day contract with the Alouettes in Montreal, and then call it a career. He will also attend the team's game Saturday against the Toronto Argonauts. The six-foot-two, 217-pound Green, a native of Fort Worth, Tex., played 13 CFL seasons with Montreal (2007-16) and Toronto (2017-19). He registered 716 catches for 10,222 yards with 60 TDs over 116 regular-season

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • NHL botched its season-opening festivities

    With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Roughriders linebacker Sankey leading CFL in tackles once again

    He's in a different city with a different team but Darnell Sankey is in a familiar place. The Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker has a CFL-high 104 tackles, three more than Hamilton's Jovan Santos-Knox. Last season — his first in Canada — the six-foot-one, 245-pound Sankey registered a league-leading 97 tackles with the Calgary Stampeders. "First and foremost I'm incredibly blessed," Sankey said in a recent telephone interview. "To be honest, I felt I could come in here and do the same, if not

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Canadian women hurting but still winning at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

    Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.