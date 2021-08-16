Salary Story: I Was Made Redundant In The Pandemic & It Made Me Hopeful About Work Again

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.



Been in the workforce for at least five years and interested in contributing your salary story? Submit your information here. Published stories receive £100.



Age: 31

Location: London

Current industry and job title: Rehabilitation support worker in health and social care

Current salary: £23,521

Number of years employed since school or university: 10



Starting salary: £21,000 in 2012

Biggest salary jump: £25,000 to £35,000 (including bonuses)

Biggest salary drop: £37,000 per year to £297.40 per month universal credit

Biggest negotiation regret? Not having the confidence to negotiate at every opportunity that I had. Don't be distracted by perks or bonuses if you feel you are not getting the market rate. I regret not believing in myself because of my past experiences.



Best salary advice: A bigger salary might not always mean a more fulfilled life!

I was just at the beginning of my job search and applications. I attended a couple of interviews and this one was offering £19,000-£21,000 on the advertisement. At the time I had just been rejected from one interview and this was higher paying than one of the other jobs I was about to go into an interview for. The location was okay to get to from my home in zone 4 as well as being cheaper because I wasn't having to travel into zone 1 using just the Overground. I took this job without really thinking it through but anything was better than being paid £500 a month for 'travel and lunch' expenses working an internship.

I lost my first proper full-time job shortly after three months. Out of the blue, one of the directors pulled me aside and said they didn't think it was working. I didn't even get to go back into the office. I cried the entire way home and couldn't understand as I was getting on really well with the team and my manager always gave me good feedback.



Thinking back, I was naive and should have asked questions because I am sure it is illegal. Never mind – I had temp jobs in between and found this wonderful new team at a company which was owned by one of the supermarket giants. It was initially a six-month contract but they extended it to full-time.

The company I was at was being sold. I knew I was being made redundant and was encouraged by my previous manager to reach out to everyone that I had worked with. This job was an entry-level graduate job but had really great perks like beer trolley Fridays, plenty of team socials and tons of great creative work.

Throughout my first year I was just so happy to have a stable job that asking for a raise didn't even cross my mind. While everyone else around me was getting promotions (I assumed subsequently they received pay rises), I was too embarrassed to even approach the subject of a promotion. I took on more responsibility and challenges and it didn't occur to me that I would be considered. However they surprised me with a pay rise!

Various recruiters used to get in touch with me with briefs they were working on. I used to pretend I was interested to get an idea of my going rate if I were to work anywhere else. This role found me (via a recruiter) and I really liked the sound of the day-to-day work, it sounded exciting and I wanted something more creative. I had worked with some of the people on a project before so I reached out to them to get the downlow. They highly recommended it and so I accepted the job. The salary included a £12,000 a year On-Target Earnings (OTE) bonus.

I never really had the opportunity to discuss pay rises with my line manager – either that or I just never wanted to seem ungrateful for what I was being paid. Plus, I was still living at home, paying 'mates rates' to my family and I was happy. The company gave me a pay rise in its annual review, with my OTE bonus rising to £12,500.

This was an internal job change. The company had bought assets and was expanding its events and sponsorship team. I tried to negotiate a higher pay and was unsuccessful but I wanted the job so much that I just accepted what was offered to me, which was essentially a pay cut. Here, the OTE bonus was £6,000.

Effectively, I caught up with my previous pay from the previous role with the bonus staying the same. Nevertheless I took it and said nothing because I was worried of losing what I had.

I was a victim of another company sale and subsequently another redundancy. I made use of my network, spoke to everyone and landed this job with an agency that our company had used before. I remember feeling slightly offended that my head of department at the time made a remark that made me reassess if this was the right job.



I wish I took more notice of this gut feeling at the time. The management was horrendous and gave little to no support to its staff.

The pandemic hit and, along with my colleagues, I lost my full-time job a week before the government announced the furlough scheme. The company declined to furlough the staff that it already let go.



I had a really hard Christmas just before COVID took over the world. I was taking on too much, juggling online learning to become a personal trainer with my day-to-day job. But I did it. I qualified just before the pandemic. So I took this opportunity to do something I have never done before, planning and doing free virtual classes. I managed to do a few face-to-face sessions when lockdown rules were eased but nothing that made an income. Luckily for me, I have a supportive family and partner. Mortgage repayments were difficult but we made it work.

I took on as many opportunities as possible, researched for days on end, took advice from the job centre and was applying to what felt like millions of jobs with no responses. An opportunity came up to get into healthcare with my local borough so I worked for free and gained experience while I continued to job hunt.

This was my first job in the NHS and my first paid job in six months. I accepted the job and was grateful – it would give me the experience to build a career in a brand-new industry.

I continued networking, researching, speaking to anyone and everyone who would give me the time of day to explore the wonderful world of the NHS, healthcare and therapies. I didn't hesitate to apply to this job when it came up but had little confidence in myself that I would land it. Although the salary just about covers the basics, I plan to make the most of my evenings and take on freelance work and continue building on my personal training to save towards being a student again (to get qualified) in my 30s!

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?