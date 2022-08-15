Salary Story: I’m On 133k But I Should Have Asked For More

Sadhbh O'Sullivan
·4 min read

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.

Been in the workforce for at least five years and interested in contributing your salary story? Submit your information here. Published stories receive £100.

Age: 38
Location: London
Current industry and job title: Professional support lawyer
Current salary: £133,000
Number of years employed since school or university: 12

Starting salary: £40,000 in 2010
Biggest salary jump: £45,000 to £96,000 in 2012
Biggest salary drop: £112,000 to £96,000 in 2016

Biggest negotiation regret: When I took my current role, I should have negotiated more. Once you're out of the associate 'lockstep', your salary only goes up by inflation amounts (if that). So you need to start with as high a salary as you can get. I didn't negotiate because it was a raise from what I was getting previously but it's barely budged since then.

Best salary advice: Come prepared with evidence of how you're helping the company and adding tangible value.

<a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/spiritual-jobs-career-astrologer-meditation-teacher" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lawyers" class="link ">Lawyers</a> at big firms make very good salaries. At the time, £40,000 (plus an £800 bonus) was on the higher end of what trainee solicitors at large law firms were making and I was thrilled.
Lawyers at big firms make very good salaries. At the time, £40,000 (plus an £800 bonus) was on the higher end of what trainee solicitors at large law firms were making and I was thrilled.
Training contracts at law firms last two years. You generally will get a <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/women-uk-pay-rise" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:raise" class="link ">raise</a> after one year (sometimes every six months, to reflect experience gained). <br><br>I was really lucky to be working at a big law firm. We were all paid the same (£45,000) and it was very transparent. We even got small <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/how-to-ask-for-bonus-request-women" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bonuses" class="link ">bonuses</a>.
Training contracts at law firms last two years. You generally will get a raise after one year (sometimes every six months, to reflect experience gained).

I was really lucky to be working at a big law firm. We were all paid the same (£45,000) and it was very transparent. We even got small bonuses.
The biggest <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/biggest-salary-increase-stories-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pay jump" class="link ">pay jump</a> for lawyers is when they qualify. My pay nearly doubled to £96,000 – it was fantastic. But my workload and responsibility just about quadrupled. I didn't have anyone looking out for me any longer because I was now a 'qualified' lawyer.<br><br>This is the biggest pay jump most lawyers will experience (until they become partner).
The biggest pay jump for lawyers is when they qualify. My pay nearly doubled to £96,000 – it was fantastic. But my workload and responsibility just about quadrupled. I didn't have anyone looking out for me any longer because I was now a 'qualified' lawyer.

This is the biggest pay jump most lawyers will experience (until they become partner).
At law firms, solicitors (called 'associates' at the bigger firms) move through the salary 'lockstep'. It's basically a set salary based on how many years qualified or experienced you are. So newly qualified lawyers earn A, lawyers qualified one year earn B etc. all the way up the pay scale. I liked it because it was transparent – we were all earning the same thing (but we were all expected to work our butts off). I was never worried about being <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/story" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:paid less" class="link ">paid less</a> than my male peers. Our bonuses were the same as well. As long as you hit your billing targets (hours billed for client work undertaken), you got your bonus, starting at 10% and going really high the more senior you got. Then each year you automatically got a big raise. I thought it was great.
At law firms, solicitors (called 'associates' at the bigger firms) move through the salary 'lockstep'. It's basically a set salary based on how many years qualified or experienced you are. So newly qualified lawyers earn A, lawyers qualified one year earn B etc. all the way up the pay scale. I liked it because it was transparent – we were all earning the same thing (but we were all expected to work our butts off). I was never worried about being paid less than my male peers. Our bonuses were the same as well. As long as you hit your billing targets (hours billed for client work undertaken), you got your bonus, starting at 10% and going really high the more senior you got. Then each year you automatically got a big raise. I thought it was great.
I had this automatic 'lockstep' raise each year between 2012 and 2015, hitting £112,000 (plus bonus) at the highest.
I had this automatic 'lockstep' raise each year between 2012 and 2015, hitting £112,000 (plus bonus) at the highest.
I left my law firm because my <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/salary-story-career-change-burnout" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mental health" class="link ">mental health</a> was so poor. I was earning a lot of money but each month when my pay hit my bank I always thought, <em>This isn't worth it</em>. I spent nearly everything I made, just trying to make myself feel better. I left the law firm to take a job in-house at a company, which came with a pay cut to £96,000 plus a smaller bonus but much <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/secret-to-happiness-at-work" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:better hours" class="link ">better hours</a>.
I left my law firm because my mental health was so poor. I was earning a lot of money but each month when my pay hit my bank I always thought, This isn't worth it. I spent nearly everything I made, just trying to make myself feel better. I left the law firm to take a job in-house at a company, which came with a pay cut to £96,000 plus a smaller bonus but much better hours.
Pay at that company was so opaque, it really bothered me. I received a small raise after about 18 months but nothing after that (including for inflation). I talked about <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/salary-story-industry-change-pay-rise" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pay" class="link ">pay</a> with colleagues and they were earning more than me but when I asked my boss for a raise, prepared with all evidence of earnings, he bullied me. So I left.
Pay at that company was so opaque, it really bothered me. I received a small raise after about 18 months but nothing after that (including for inflation). I talked about pay with colleagues and they were earning more than me but when I asked my boss for a raise, prepared with all evidence of earnings, he bullied me. So I left.
I went back to working at a law firm but in a non-client-facing role. I regret not asking for more money but at the time it was more than I was getting previously. I also got really great benefits (including a bigger pension contribution and more holiday days). My <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/secret-to-happiness-at-work" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:work/life balance" class="link ">work/life balance</a> was also fantastic.
I went back to working at a law firm but in a non-client-facing role. I regret not asking for more money but at the time it was more than I was getting previously. I also got really great benefits (including a bigger pension contribution and more holiday days). My work/life balance was also fantastic.
I had small raises between 2018 and 2021. This past year we got two 5% bonuses.
I had small raises between 2018 and 2021. This past year we got two 5% bonuses.
Following a series of 'salary wars' at law firms that benefited those who were in client-facing roles, management finally decided to raise the salaries of non-client-facing lawyers as well. About a month before I received this, I also asked my managers for a raise on the basis of my performance.
Following a series of 'salary wars' at law firms that benefited those who were in client-facing roles, management finally decided to raise the salaries of non-client-facing lawyers as well. About a month before I received this, I also asked my managers for a raise on the basis of my performance.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

I Got A 21k Bump Applying For A Job I Didn't Want

Salary Story: From 35k To 75k In 3 Years

Salary Story: I Make 74.5k Switching Departments

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran a pair of touchdowns in himself and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) snapped a three-game losing skid. The Elks (2-7) have now lost 12 straight home games at Commonwealth Stadium, a shameful stretch extending back to Oct. 12, 2019. After Saskatchewan recorded a punt single on its opening drive, Edmonton came roaring back with quarterback Taylor Corneliu

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Pacific, York United swap midfielders with Baldisimo heading east and Toussaint west

    TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to