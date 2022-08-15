Salary Story: I’m On 133k But I Should Have Asked For More
Sadhbh O'Sullivan
·4 min read
In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Been in the workforce for at least five years and interested in contributing your salary story? Submit your information here.Published stories receive £100.
Age: 38 Location: London Current industry and job title: Professional support lawyer Current salary: £133,000 Number of years employed since school or university: 12
Starting salary: £40,000 in 2010 Biggest salary jump: £45,000 to £96,000 in 2012 Biggest salary drop: £112,000 to £96,000 in 2016
Biggest negotiation regret: When I took my current role, I should have negotiated more. Once you're out of the associate 'lockstep', your salary only goes up by inflation amounts (if that). So you need to start with as high a salary as you can get. I didn't negotiate because it was a raise from what I was getting previously but it's barely budged since then.
Best salary advice: Come prepared with evidence of how you're helping the company and adding tangible value.
