Salary Story: I Got A 21k Bump By Applying For A Job I Didn’t Want

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.



Age: 36

Location: Cambridge

Current industry and job title: Production manager, education

Current salary: £68,000

Number of years employed since school or university: 13



Starting salary: £21,000 in 2009

Biggest salary jump: £35,000 to £55,000 + £1,000 travel bonus in 2018

Biggest salary drop: Thankfully I've never had a salary drop!



Biggest negotiation regret: Straight out of university I got accepted for my first job at a publishing company. Even though I was successful, I was offered the position at a significantly lower salary than what was advertised because of my 'lack of experience'. I wish I had stuck to my guns and insisted on the advertised amount: after all, if I was indeed the best candidate among strong experienced candidates, why penalise me? I accepted this starting salary but felt I was always one step behind whenever I was promoted at this company – and for reasons unfathomable to me now, I stayed there for four years.



Best salary advice: I have learned so many interesting things about salary that I would love to pass on! Here is my favourite from my last job transition:



The best salary negotiation you’ll do is for the job you do not really want that much. My biggest salary jump was for a job I was trying hard to decline because it didn’t sound much better than what I was currently doing. On a whim I asked for £15,000 more than what they were offering to get the recruiter to stop bothering me. And guess what? They agreed! I probably wouldn’t have been so bold if it had been something I genuinely wanted back then.

I'd just graduated with a degree in philosophy and was struggling to find my next step. After checking some career boards I saw the job in publishing and it seemed like a good starting point. It was a very well-regarded publishing company in the place I graduated so that's why I applied. It was never meant to be my 'forever' career – I thought I'd do it for a while and maybe after that do a law conversion if it wasn't going anywhere. I ended up leveraging myself on skills I didn't know I had – I was referred to as a 'digital native' as I was a new graduate. The hiring managers seemed more interested in how I could bring digital skills to a traditional publishing sector and less interested in my humanities background.

I applied for this promotion and got the job. I was already doing the job by this point so it ended up being no real change in work but I was now paid £25,000.





I applied for this job at a sister organisation and got it, with a pay rise to £30,000.





From 2015 to 2018 I had a raise every year that took me from £30,000 to £35,000.





This was the job I applied for on a whim and wasn’t so fussed about. They offered me £40,000, which was a £5,000 rise from my job at the time. I said I wouldn’t accept it for less than £55,000 as a way to throw them off really, and somehow they agreed immediately. I then asked for a further £2,000 to account for my commute to London and they agreed to pay an extra £1,000 instead. I now work from home because of the pandemic and have kept this increment.

This was a promotion based on a conversation I had with my line manager where I expressed that I felt I was already doing a product manager job and my previous job was a step down in all but pay. The promotion in title resulted in a 10% pay increase to £64,000 with no change to my responsibilities.



My salary for the last two years has risen steadily in line with an annual cost of living increase. As long as our performance is reasonable and the company performance is okay, we get a 2-3% increase every year, leading to the £68,000 I earn now.

