This Is the Salary Needed To Be Happy in Every State

There’s been a long-standing debate on whether money can truly buy happiness. But if it can, how much would it take? It turns out that there is an approximate amount, according to Purdue researchers who conducted a study in 2018 to get a better understanding of how happiness relates to money. The study was done on a global scale, so the number varied worldwide. The researchers also wanted to learn if happiness rises as income level increases and identify the sum where money would no longer affect one’s level of emotional well-being and stability.

Financial stress is a considerable problem among Americans, even for those earning over $100,000 annually. Millennials, in particular, think satisfaction and happiness are directly linked to stability and financial responsibility, according to a Wells Fargo study.

To find out the salary needed to be happy in every state, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the 2018 Purdue University study. The Purdue research team found that individuals would need an income of $60,000-$75,000 for emotional well-being and an income of $95,000 for life evaluation across every continent. The ideal income for life satisfaction in North America is $105,000, which was used as a benchmark for the “salary you need to be happy” category in this particular study. The study is ranked by state from lowest to highest salary needed to be happy.

Each of the salaries is adjusted by cost of living, so the current ranking may not come as a shock. Residents of Southern and Midwestern states may have a better shot at happiness, as they are spending less on annual expenditures than other parts of the country. Meanwhile, many Northeastern states are stacked toward the bottom of the ranking, suggesting it’s particularly difficult to find stability in that region — both emotionally and financially. Check out how much money you need to earn to be happy in your state.

Last updated: March 3, 2020

Mississippi

Salary you need to be happy: $89,040

Salary you need for life evaluation: $80,560

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $50,880-$63,600

Oklahoma

Salary you need to be happy: $90,825

Salary you need for life evaluation: $82,175

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $51,900-$64,875

Arkansas

Salary you need to be happy: $91,455

Salary you need for life evaluation: $82,745

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $52,260-$65,325

New Mexico

Salary you need to be happy: $92,610

Salary you need for life evaluation: $83,790

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $52,920-$66,150

Kansas

Salary you need to be happy: $92,925

Salary you need for life evaluation: $84,075

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $53,100-$66,375

Missouri

Salary you need to be happy: $92,925

Salary you need for life evaluation: $84,075

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $53,100-$66,375

Tennessee

Salary you need to be happy: $93,030

Salary you need for life evaluation: $84,170

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $53,160-$66,450

Alabama

Salary you need to be happy: $93,660

Salary you need for life evaluation: $84,740

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $53,520-$66,900

Georgia

Salary you need to be happy: $93,660

Salary you need for life evaluation: $84,740

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $53,520-$66,900

Michigan

Salary you need to be happy: $94,290

Salary you need for life evaluation: $85,310

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $53,880-$67,350

Indiana

Salary you need to be happy: $95,445

Salary you need for life evaluation: $86,355

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $54,540-$68,175

West Virginia

Salary you need to be happy: $95,445

Salary you need for life evaluation: $86,355

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $54,540-$68,175

Nebraska

Salary you need to be happy: $96,180

Salary you need for life evaluation: $87,020

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $54,960-$68,700

Iowa

Salary you need to be happy: $96,495

Salary you need for life evaluation: $87,305

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $55,140-$68,925

Texas

Salary you need to be happy: $96,495

Salary you need for life evaluation: $87,305

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $55,140-$68,925

Ohio

Salary you need to be happy: $97,440

Salary you need for life evaluation: $88,160

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $55,680-$69,600

Kentucky

Salary you need to be happy: $97,755

Salary you need for life evaluation: $88,445

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $55,860-$69,825

Louisiana

Salary you need to be happy: $97,755

Salary you need for life evaluation: $88,445

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $55,860-$69,825

Idaho

Salary you need to be happy: $97,965

Salary you need for life evaluation: $88,635

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $55,980-$69,975

Illinois

Salary you need to be happy: $99,645

Salary you need for life evaluation: $90,155

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $56,940-$71,175

North Carolina

Salary you need to be happy: $99,750

Salary you need for life evaluation: $90,250

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $57,000-$71,250

Wisconsin

Salary you need to be happy: $101,220

Salary you need for life evaluation: $91,580

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $57,840-$72,300

South Carolina

Salary you need to be happy: $101,325

Salary you need for life evaluation: $91,675

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $57,900-$72,375

Utah

Salary you need to be happy: $102,270

Salary you need for life evaluation: $92,530

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $58,440-$73,050

North Dakota

Salary you need to be happy: $102,690

Salary you need for life evaluation: $92,910

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $58,680-$73,350

Florida

Salary you need to be happy: $103,110

Salary you need for life evaluation: $93,290

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $58,920-$73,650

Arizona

Salary you need to be happy: $104,580

Salary you need for life evaluation: $94,620

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $59,760-$74,700

South Dakota

Salary you need to be happy: $105,735

Salary you need for life evaluation: $95,665

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $60,420-$75,525

Virginia

Salary you need to be happy: $106,470

Salary you need for life evaluation: $96,330

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $60,840-$76,050

Minnesota

Salary you need to be happy: $106,575

Salary you need for life evaluation: $96,425

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $60,900-$76,125

Wyoming

Salary you need to be happy: $106,785

Salary you need for life evaluation: $96,615

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $61,020-$76,275

Pennsylvania

Salary you need to be happy: $107,520

Salary you need for life evaluation: $97,280

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $61,440-$76,800

Colorado

Salary you need to be happy: $110,040

Salary you need for life evaluation: $99,560

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $62,880-$78,600

Montana

Salary you need to be happy: $111,615

Salary you need for life evaluation: $100,985

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $63,780-$79,725

Delaware

Salary you need to be happy: $113,295

Salary you need for life evaluation: $102,505

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $64,740-$80,925

Nevada

Salary you need to be happy: $113,820

Salary you need for life evaluation: $102,980

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $65,040-$81,300

New Hampshire

Salary you need to be happy: $113,925

Salary you need for life evaluation: $103,075

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $65,100-$81,375

Washington

Salary you need to be happy: $115,605

Salary you need for life evaluation: $104,595

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $66,060-$82,575

Vermont

Salary you need to be happy: $120,015

Salary you need for life evaluation: $108,585

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $68,580-$85,725

Maine

Salary you need to be happy: $122,430

Salary you need for life evaluation: $110,770

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $69,960-$87,450

Rhode Island

Salary you need to be happy: $124,635

Salary you need for life evaluation: $112,765

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $71,220-$89,025

New Jersey

Salary you need to be happy: $129,885

Salary you need for life evaluation: $117,515

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $74,220-$92,775

Connecticut

Salary you need to be happy: $132,825

Salary you need for life evaluation: $120,175

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $75,900-$94,875

Maryland

Salary you need to be happy: $133,980

Salary you need for life evaluation: $121,220

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $76,560-$95,700

Alaska

Salary you need to be happy: $134,715

Salary you need for life evaluation: $121,885

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $76,980-$96,225

Massachusetts

Salary you need to be happy: $136,605

Salary you need for life evaluation: $123,595

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $78,060-$97,575

Oregon

Salary you need to be happy: $140,700

Salary you need for life evaluation: $127,300

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $80,400-$100,500

New York

Salary you need to be happy: $144,165

Salary you need for life evaluation: $130,435

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $82,380-$102,975

California

Salary you need to be happy: $144,585

Salary you need for life evaluation: $130,815

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $82,620-$103,275

Hawaii

Salary you need to be happy: $201,390

Salary you need for life evaluation: $182,210

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $115,080-$143,850

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the cost-of-living-adjusted minimum salary needed to be “happy” based on various income satiation levels, identified by Purdue University researchers. Global income satiation levels were defined as: $95,000 for “life evaluation” and $60,000-$75,000 for “emotional well-being.” In North America, the income satiation level is $105,000 for “life evaluation,” according to Purdue. To get a state-by-state breakdown, we factored in each city’s cost-of-living index, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center: Composite Cost of Living Index 2019. All data was compiled on and is up to date as of Feb. 11, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: This Is the Salary Needed To Be Happy in Every State