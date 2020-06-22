This Is the Salary Needed To Be Happy in Every State
There’s been a long-standing debate on whether money can truly buy happiness. But if it can, how much would it take? It turns out that there is an approximate amount, according to Purdue researchers who conducted a study in 2018 to get a better understanding of how happiness relates to money. The study was done on a global scale, so the number varied worldwide. The researchers also wanted to learn if happiness rises as income level increases and identify the sum where money would no longer affect one’s level of emotional well-being and stability.
Financial stress is a considerable problem among Americans, even for those earning over $100,000 annually. Millennials, in particular, think satisfaction and happiness are directly linked to stability and financial responsibility, according to a Wells Fargo study.
To find out the salary needed to be happy in every state, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the 2018 Purdue University study. The Purdue research team found that individuals would need an income of $60,000-$75,000 for emotional well-being and an income of $95,000 for life evaluation across every continent. The ideal income for life satisfaction in North America is $105,000, which was used as a benchmark for the “salary you need to be happy” category in this particular study. The study is ranked by state from lowest to highest salary needed to be happy.
Each of the salaries is adjusted by cost of living, so the current ranking may not come as a shock. Residents of Southern and Midwestern states may have a better shot at happiness, as they are spending less on annual expenditures than other parts of the country. Meanwhile, many Northeastern states are stacked toward the bottom of the ranking, suggesting it’s particularly difficult to find stability in that region — both emotionally and financially. Check out how much money you need to earn to be happy in your state.
Last updated: March 3, 2020
Mississippi
Salary you need to be happy: $89,040
Salary you need for life evaluation: $80,560
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $50,880-$63,600
Oklahoma
Salary you need to be happy: $90,825
Salary you need for life evaluation: $82,175
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $51,900-$64,875
Arkansas
Salary you need to be happy: $91,455
Salary you need for life evaluation: $82,745
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $52,260-$65,325
New Mexico
Salary you need to be happy: $92,610
Salary you need for life evaluation: $83,790
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $52,920-$66,150
Kansas
Salary you need to be happy: $92,925
Salary you need for life evaluation: $84,075
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $53,100-$66,375
Missouri
Salary you need to be happy: $92,925
Salary you need for life evaluation: $84,075
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $53,100-$66,375
Tennessee
Salary you need to be happy: $93,030
Salary you need for life evaluation: $84,170
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $53,160-$66,450
Alabama
Salary you need to be happy: $93,660
Salary you need for life evaluation: $84,740
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $53,520-$66,900
Georgia
Salary you need to be happy: $93,660
Salary you need for life evaluation: $84,740
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $53,520-$66,900
Michigan
Salary you need to be happy: $94,290
Salary you need for life evaluation: $85,310
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $53,880-$67,350
Indiana
Salary you need to be happy: $95,445
Salary you need for life evaluation: $86,355
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $54,540-$68,175
West Virginia
Salary you need to be happy: $95,445
Salary you need for life evaluation: $86,355
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $54,540-$68,175
Nebraska
Salary you need to be happy: $96,180
Salary you need for life evaluation: $87,020
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $54,960-$68,700
Iowa
Salary you need to be happy: $96,495
Salary you need for life evaluation: $87,305
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $55,140-$68,925
Texas
Salary you need to be happy: $96,495
Salary you need for life evaluation: $87,305
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $55,140-$68,925
Ohio
Salary you need to be happy: $97,440
Salary you need for life evaluation: $88,160
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $55,680-$69,600
Kentucky
Salary you need to be happy: $97,755
Salary you need for life evaluation: $88,445
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $55,860-$69,825
Louisiana
Salary you need to be happy: $97,755
Salary you need for life evaluation: $88,445
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $55,860-$69,825
Idaho
Salary you need to be happy: $97,965
Salary you need for life evaluation: $88,635
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $55,980-$69,975
Illinois
Salary you need to be happy: $99,645
Salary you need for life evaluation: $90,155
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $56,940-$71,175
North Carolina
Salary you need to be happy: $99,750
Salary you need for life evaluation: $90,250
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $57,000-$71,250
Wisconsin
Salary you need to be happy: $101,220
Salary you need for life evaluation: $91,580
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $57,840-$72,300
South Carolina
Salary you need to be happy: $101,325
Salary you need for life evaluation: $91,675
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $57,900-$72,375
Utah
Salary you need to be happy: $102,270
Salary you need for life evaluation: $92,530
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $58,440-$73,050
North Dakota
Salary you need to be happy: $102,690
Salary you need for life evaluation: $92,910
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $58,680-$73,350
Florida
Salary you need to be happy: $103,110
Salary you need for life evaluation: $93,290
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $58,920-$73,650
Arizona
Salary you need to be happy: $104,580
Salary you need for life evaluation: $94,620
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $59,760-$74,700
South Dakota
Salary you need to be happy: $105,735
Salary you need for life evaluation: $95,665
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $60,420-$75,525
Virginia
Salary you need to be happy: $106,470
Salary you need for life evaluation: $96,330
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $60,840-$76,050
Minnesota
Salary you need to be happy: $106,575
Salary you need for life evaluation: $96,425
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $60,900-$76,125
Wyoming
Salary you need to be happy: $106,785
Salary you need for life evaluation: $96,615
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $61,020-$76,275
Pennsylvania
Salary you need to be happy: $107,520
Salary you need for life evaluation: $97,280
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $61,440-$76,800
Colorado
Salary you need to be happy: $110,040
Salary you need for life evaluation: $99,560
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $62,880-$78,600
Montana
Salary you need to be happy: $111,615
Salary you need for life evaluation: $100,985
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $63,780-$79,725
Delaware
Salary you need to be happy: $113,295
Salary you need for life evaluation: $102,505
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $64,740-$80,925
Nevada
Salary you need to be happy: $113,820
Salary you need for life evaluation: $102,980
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $65,040-$81,300
New Hampshire
Salary you need to be happy: $113,925
Salary you need for life evaluation: $103,075
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $65,100-$81,375
Washington
Salary you need to be happy: $115,605
Salary you need for life evaluation: $104,595
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $66,060-$82,575
Vermont
Salary you need to be happy: $120,015
Salary you need for life evaluation: $108,585
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $68,580-$85,725
Maine
Salary you need to be happy: $122,430
Salary you need for life evaluation: $110,770
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $69,960-$87,450
Rhode Island
Salary you need to be happy: $124,635
Salary you need for life evaluation: $112,765
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $71,220-$89,025
New Jersey
Salary you need to be happy: $129,885
Salary you need for life evaluation: $117,515
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $74,220-$92,775
Connecticut
Salary you need to be happy: $132,825
Salary you need for life evaluation: $120,175
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $75,900-$94,875
Maryland
Salary you need to be happy: $133,980
Salary you need for life evaluation: $121,220
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $76,560-$95,700
Alaska
Salary you need to be happy: $134,715
Salary you need for life evaluation: $121,885
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $76,980-$96,225
Massachusetts
Salary you need to be happy: $136,605
Salary you need for life evaluation: $123,595
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $78,060-$97,575
Oregon
Salary you need to be happy: $140,700
Salary you need for life evaluation: $127,300
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $80,400-$100,500
New York
Salary you need to be happy: $144,165
Salary you need for life evaluation: $130,435
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $82,380-$102,975
California
Salary you need to be happy: $144,585
Salary you need for life evaluation: $130,815
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $82,620-$103,275
Hawaii
Salary you need to be happy: $201,390
Salary you need for life evaluation: $182,210
Salary you need for emotional well-being: $115,080-$143,850
Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the cost-of-living-adjusted minimum salary needed to be “happy” based on various income satiation levels, identified by Purdue University researchers. Global income satiation levels were defined as: $95,000 for “life evaluation” and $60,000-$75,000 for “emotional well-being.” In North America, the income satiation level is $105,000 for “life evaluation,” according to Purdue. To get a state-by-state breakdown, we factored in each city’s cost-of-living index, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center: Composite Cost of Living Index 2019. All data was compiled on and is up to date as of Feb. 11, 2020.
