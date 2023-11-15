This Is the Salary You Need To Afford the Average Home in Your State

AlenaMozhjer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Shopping for a home can be one of the most exciting-and daunting-milestones in your life. Before you shop for a home, it’s important to find out just how much you can afford to pay for your monthly mortgage payment, which is based upon how much income you make.

Downsizing for Retirement? Stay Away From These 7 Homes

Similar: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Visiting a lender to get prequalified for a home loan is one of the first things you should do to learn the amount you might be eligible to borrow and the amount you’d owe each month. Depending upon what state you live in, that salary amount can vary quite widely. For example, you only need to earn about $60,500 in Arkansas to buy an average home, whereas you’d have to earn almost $176,000 to afford one in Hawaii.

For you to own a home, and live comfortably, some financial experts recommend your housing costs — primarily your mortgage payments — shouldn’t consume more than 30% of your monthly income. With this rule of thumb in mind, GOBankingRates looked at home prices and mortgage rates in every state and estimated the minimum salary needed to afford the average home. Keep reading to find out what the cost of housing looks like in your home state.

Jacqueline Nix / Getty Images

Alabama: $64,163

2023 average home value: $201,212

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,058.61

Annual mortgage payments: $12,703

Housing Market 2023: The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the US — 5 Are in Florida

See: Kevin O’Leary Says a Coming Real Estate Collapse Will Lead to ‘Chaos’ – Here’s What You Need To Know

Roman Sorokin / Shutterstock.com

Alaska: $106,279

2023 average home value: $357,035

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,065.86

Annual mortgage payments: $24,790

I’m a Luxury Real Estate Agent: These Are the 5 Home Features That Turn Buyers Away

Arizona: $96,344

2023 average home value: $420,605

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,304.00

Annual mortgage payments: $27,648

Malachi Jacobs / Shutterstock.com

Arkansas: $60,487

2023 average home value: $176,107

Monthly mortgage payment: $963.21

Annual mortgage payments: $11,559

Story continues

benedek / iStock.com

California: $148,908

2023 average home value: $748,161

Monthly mortgage payment: $4,148.16

Annual mortgage payments: $49,778

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado: $111,199

2023 average home value: $552,779

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,977.35

Annual mortgage payments: $35,728

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Don’t Rent an Apartment If It Has Any of These 10 Problems

benedek / Getty Images

Connecticut: $103,999

2023 average home value: $379,101

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,427.31

Annual mortgage payments: $29,128

Delaware: $89,773

2023 average home value: $355,120

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,927.53

Annual mortgage payments: $23,130

DIRDPKC / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florida: $95,979

2023 average home value: $398,861

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,271.31

Annual mortgage payments: $27,256

graphiknation / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgia: $80,105

2023 average home value: $307,375

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,750.34

Annual mortgage payments: $21,004

Learn: 15 Cheapest, Safest Places To Live in the US

anouchka / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hawaii: $176,010

2023 average home value: $971,526

Monthly mortgage payment: $5,046.57

Annual mortgage payments: $60,559

Sam Strickler / Shutterstock.com

Idaho: $97,916

2023 average home value: $438,088

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,418.02

Annual mortgage payments: $29,016

EJ_Rodriquez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Illinois: $79,065

2023 average home value: $239,065

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,588.47

Annual mortgage payments: $19,062

Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com

Indiana: $69,677

2023 average home value: $221,357

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,247.60

Annual mortgage payments: $14,971

Housing Market 2023: 40 Places Poised for a Housing Crisis

pabradyphoto / Getty Images

Iowa: $70,093

2023 average home value: $201,546

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,246.79

Annual mortgage payments: $14,961

Tyler Mabie / Shutterstock.com

Kansas: $70,204

2023 average home value: $208,883

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,260.85

Annual mortgage payments: $15,130

JT Crawford / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky: $64,790

2023 average home value: $188,438

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,058.92

Annual mortgage payments: $12,707

Nagel Photography / Shutterstock.com

Louisiana: $63,119

2023 average home value: $182,124

Monthly mortgage payment: $980.95

Annual mortgage payments: $11,771

Check Out: Grant Cardone Reveals 6 Cities He Would Buy Investment Property in Right Now (and Where He Would Avoid)

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Maine: $93,928

2023 average home value: $347,071

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,074.73

Annual mortgage payments: $24,897

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland: $97,091

2023 average home value: $395,518

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,295.12

Annual mortgage payments: $27,541

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Massachusetts: $131,536

2023 average home value: $576,102

Monthly mortgage payment: $3,391.02

Annual mortgage payments: $40,692

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan: $70,928

2023 average home value: $212,868

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,295.55

Annual mortgage payments: $15,547

Discover: The Average American Spends This Much on Rent — See How You Stack Up

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota: $87,301

2023 average home value: $320,005

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,872.93

Annual mortgage payments: $22,475

culbertson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi: $59,413

2023 average home value: $160,346

Monthly mortgage payment: $878.35

Annual mortgage payments: $10,540

STLJB / Shutterstock.com

Missouri: $69,920

2023 average home value: $226,968

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,307.60

Annual mortgage payments: $15,691

DianeBentleyRaymond / Getty Images

Montana: $97,477

2023 average home value: $427,218

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,375.82

Annual mortgage payments: $28,510

More: Baby Boomers Transfer Property to Children To Secure Generational Wealth

MidwestWilderness / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska: $76,661

2023 average home value: $242,560

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,522.75

Annual mortgage payments: $18,273

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nevada: $98,623

2023 average home value: $429,767

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,336.28

Annual mortgage payments: $28,035

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire: $116,962

2023 average home value: $442,930

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,909.82

Annual mortgage payments: $34,918

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey: $117,735

2023 average home value: $460,761

Monthly mortgage payment: $3,122.95

Annual mortgage payments: $37,475

I’m a Real Estate Agent: 12 Costly Red Flags I Look For During a Home Inspection

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico: $77,014

2023 average home value: $280,010

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,536.17

Annual mortgage payments: $18,434

New York: $101,804

2023 average home value: $396,058

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,410.47

Annual mortgage payments: $28,926

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina: $82,358

2023 average home value: $309,902

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,741.49

Annual mortgage payments: $20,898

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Dakota: $76,476

2023 average home value: $245,226

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,404.61

Annual mortgage payments: $16,855

Could You Afford a Vacation Home in Europe? Check Out the Prices in These 8 Cities

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio: $70,976

2023 average home value: $206,508

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,291.26

Annual mortgage payments: $15,495

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Oklahoma: $63,890

2023 average home value: $189,085

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,072.01

Annual mortgage payments: $12,864

will_snyder_ / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oregon: $114,269

2023 average home value: $491,744

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,812.52

Annual mortgage payments: $33,750

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania: $78,695

2023 average home value: $243,386

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,503.60

Annual mortgage payments: $18,043

Also: 5 Reasons the Housing Market Is Reversing

©Shutterstock.com

Rhode Island: $106,613

2023 average home value: $421,742

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,584.36

Annual mortgage payments: $31,012

traveler1116 / Getty Images

South Carolina: $75,950

2023 average home value: $272,103

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,470.12

Annual mortgage payments: $17,641

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

South Dakota: $79,649

2023 average home value: $283,596

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,678.74

Annual mortgage payments: $20,145

ehrlif / iStock.com

Tennessee: $75,947

2023 average home value: $287,793

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,583.67

Annual mortgage payments: $19,004

How To Go From Broke in Your 40s to a Millionaire in Your 50s: 8 ‘Late Start’ Retirement Tips

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Texas: $83,946

2023 average home value: $296,285

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,872.37

Annual mortgage payments: $22,468

ferrantraite / iStock.com

Utah: $107,797

2023 average home value: $515,621

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,798.69

Annual mortgage payments: $33,584

vermontalm / Shutterstock.com

Vermont: $97,731

2023 average home value: $327,908

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,115.93

Annual mortgage payments: $25,391

mTaira / Shutterstock.com

Virginia: $90,084

2023 average home value: $363,186

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,056.05

Annual mortgage payments: $24,673

David Bach: Here’s Why You Should Start Collecting Social Security ASAP

benedek / iStock.com

Washington: $123,625

2023 average home value: $577,876

Monthly mortgage payment: $3,276.26

Annual mortgage payments: $39,315

zrfphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia: $60,980

2023 average home value: $145,893

Monthly mortgage payment: $787.02

Annual mortgage payments: $9,444

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Wisconsin: $82,208

2023 average home value: $262,566

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,652.71

Annual mortgage payments: $19,833

Paola Giannoni / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming: $81,223

2023 average home value: $322,509

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,742.46

Annual mortgage payments: $20,910

Jami Farkas and Laura Beck contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates first surveyed monthly living expenses in all 50 states. The cost-of-living comparison included the following factors: (1) yearly mortgage by assuming 20% down payment, 30-year fixed loan, current interest rate as sourced from St. Louis Federal Reserve (6.27%) for every state and multiplying that by 12 (1 year), sourced from Zillow’s home value index and determined using CNET Mortgage Calculator formula; (2) annual necessities cost (grocery, utilities, healthcare, and transportation) by taking the 2021 Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer expenditure survey and factored out by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s cost of living index for all of 2022. Necessity costs were totaled using the annual dollar cost of necessities in each state. This dollar amount for necessities was then doubled to find the (3) actual annual income needed to live comfortably in the state, assuming a person is following the 50-30-20 budgeting guideline, which requires an income double the cost of necessities. The amount of money specified for savings is equal to 20% of the total income needed, and the amount specified for discretionary spending is equal to 30% of the total income needed. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 18, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: This Is the Salary You Need To Afford the Average Home in Your State