Salah treating this season as his last at Liverpool and says no approach yet about a new contract

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah said Sunday he has yet to be approached by Liverpool over a new contract and is treating this season as his final one at Anfield.

The Egypt forward, who is into the last year of his contract, scored one goal and set up two more in Liverpool's 3-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League — and then was in bullish mood in an interview with British broadcaster Sky Sports.

“I had a good summer, I had a long time to stay with myself and try to think positive,” Salah said of his start to the season, which has seen him score in each of his first three games in the league. "But as you know, it's my last year in the club.

“I just want to enjoy it. I don't want to think about it. I feel like I am here to play football and we'll see what's going to happen.”

Salah spoke about his future unprompted and might have used the interview as an opportunity to put pressure on the Liverpool hierarchy.

“When I was coming to the game, I said, ‘Look it could be the last time (at Old Trafford with Liverpool) — nobody at the club (has) talked to me yet about contracts so I was like, ’Play my last season and then just see,'” Salah said.

When it was suggested he will play at Old Trafford again, Salah replied: “I don’t know with which club but so far, my last game here with Liverpool. It’s not up to me, but nobody talked to me from the club. We will see.”

Salah joined Liverpool from Roma in 2017 and has established himself as a club great, scoring 214 goals in 352 games.

