Salado hailstone sets record for biggest in North Texas, but not statewide

A 5.68 inch piece of hail that fell in Salado on Tuesday didn’t set the record for the biggest that came crashing down in Texas, meteorologists said.

The hailstone, which weighed nearly a pound, and had a volume of 29.5 cubic inches, was the biggest one that hit in the National Weather Service Fort-Worth’s region that overlooks 46 counties in North Texas, a tweet from the weather service said.

The Salado, TX hailstone on Tuesday April 12 was not quite the biggest in Texas, but was the biggest one we have received in our 46 county forecast area. #dfwwx #ctxwx #texomawx https://t.co/NW8dMeejN9 — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) April 15, 2022

Salado residents snapped pictures of hailstones ranging in size from pebbles to golf balls, tennis balls, baseballs, and some as large as grapefruits earlier this week.

Last year, during a storm in Hondo, located about 300 miles south of Fort Worth, and about 40 miles west of San Antonio, a hailstone reached nearly 6.5 inches.

The Hondo hailstone weighed 1.26 pounds, measured 19.7 inches in circumference and 6.4 inches in diameter with a volume of 40.2 cubic inches.