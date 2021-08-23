Salaar: Prabhas Starrer To Feature Jagapathi Babu in the Key Role of Rajamannar, Check Out His First Look Poster

Team Latestly
·1 min read

Prabhas starrer Salaar is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film has gotten a new addition with Jagapathi Babu joining the cast to essay the key role of Rajamannar in the Prashanth Neel directed action entertainer.

Check Out His First Look Poster Below:

