Saks' Friends & Family sale is happening now—save up to 25% on Rag and Bone, Alice + Olivia and more

Madison Durham, Reviewed
·2 min read
Saks is having a fantastic sale right now on spring finds.
Spring has pretty much sprung, and if you’re in the market for a spring wardrobe update or simply looking for one new, luxury piece for a spring wedding, you’re in luck. Saks is having a rare spring sale right now that features big markdowns on name-brand items from high-end designers like Rag and Bone, Oscar de la Renta, Dior and more.

From now until March 29, you can get up to 25% off on some of the best new styles Saks has just added to its inventory for spring.

As part of the sale, you can get up to 25% off new arrivals from luxury brands like Rag and Bone, Alice + Olivia and more. You can find highly rated products like these classic Agolde Distressed Jeans for $141, saving you $47. If matching sets are on your list, you can also get the matching Oscar de la Renta striped pajama top and bottoms for $1,014 all together, saving $1,253 on the top and $1,113 on the bottoms.

You can also find the ever-popular Alice + Olivia vegan leather pants on sale, for $221.25 (saving $73.75). If you’d like to add Rag and Bone to your closet this spring, you can find classic pieces on sale like a cashmere sweater currently going for $255, saving you $160, or a new floral midi-length dress that's currently $318.75, saving you.

You can find matching pajama sets from luxury brands for less at Saks for the spring sale.
Aside from clothing, you can also get up to 20% off jewelry as part of Saks’ Friends & Family sale, including top brands like Adriana Orsini and Temple St. Clair. If you’re in the market for a luxurious, cosmic treat, you can snag a pair of these Temple St. Clair moon and star earrings for $2,560 (saving $660). Accessories are also marked down, including sunglasses like Valentino's tortoiseshell sunglasses, going for $351.75 (saving you $117.25).

Additionally, if you use the code BEAUTY10, you can get 10% off of beauty and fragrance products as part of the sale. You can find beauty brands like La Mer, Dior and much more. These luxury brands are not often discounted, so now’s the time to score them for less.

Shop the Saks Fifth Avenue Friends & Family sale.

