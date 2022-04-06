Saks Fifth Avenue has up to 75% off Alice + Olivia, Tory Burch, Vince and more designer fashions

Shop this epic two-day Saks Fifth Avenue flash sale to get up to 75% off designer brands.

Shopping for luxurious designer brands that will serve as wardrobe staples for years to come can usually come with high price tags. Luckily, Saks Fifth Avenue is surprising the most fashionable shoppers with an epic two-day flash sale with huge mark downs on labels like Alice + Olivia, Tory Burch, Monique Lhuillier and more.

Through tomorrow, April 7, you can shop the Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Flash sale to score up to 75% off a huge selection of this season's trendiest styles. The two-day sale features hundreds of dollars of savings on clothing, jewelry, shoes and more to give your closet a designer upgrade without the splurge.

Attending a summer wedding? Saks has tons of options for wedding guest styles currently on sale. The ML Monique Lhuillier Puff sleeve lace minidress is a chic option with tiered skirt, three-quarter length sleeves and a sophisticated square neckline. Normally listed at a whopping $495, you can pick up this elegant boho-style minidress for $297 today—that’s nearly $200 off. Complete the look with a pair of sleek black Vince Elita croc-embossed leather mules down from $295 to $128.03 and you will have a gorgeous designer outfit for a fraction of the typical price.

Pair your stylish spring and summer looks with plenty of high-end accessories on sale at Saks right now. For a statement piece of jewelry, the Gas Bijoux Gabriel 24-karat goldplated and mixed-stone link drop earrings are down from $185 to $57.35, saving you $127.65. These colorful looped earrings will elevate any ensemble with a touch of glamour.

Shop the epic two-day fashion sale at Saks to find incredible price drops on clothing, jewelry and shoes. Be sure to act fast as this Saks savings event will be gone in a flash.

The best Saks Fifth Avenue fashion deals

Save up to 75% at Saks Fifth Avenue during the two-day flash sale.

