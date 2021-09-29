Sakinaka Rape-Murder Case: Mumbai Police Files Around 350-Page Charge Sheet

In relation to the Sakinaka rape and murder case, a charge sheet with a total of 346-pages has been filed, Mumbai police said on Tuesday, 28 September.

The charge sheet includes 77 witnesses’ recorded statements filed with Mumbai police in a times span of 18 days, news agency ANI reported.

The Case:

A 34-year-old woman was raped and brutally assaulted inside a stationary tempo in Sakinaka area of suburban Mumbai on 9 September. She later died in a city hospital, police said, reported PTI.

On 10 September, Mohan Chouhan, a tempo driver who hails from Uttar Pradesh, was arrested and initially booked for rape. After the woman died of the injuries inflicted upon her, the charge of murder was added to the First Information Report (FIR) against him.

The woman had suffered serious injuries in her private parts and also lost a lot of blood and was fighting for her life at the Rajawadi Hospital since the early hours of 10 September.

Later, Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale informed the press that the accused had confessed to the crime.

(With inputs from ANI)

