Sakamoto Ryuichi to be Posthumously Honored at Jecheon Music Festival – Global Bulletin



CHOIRS OF ANGELS



Sakamoto Ryuichi, the Japanese film composer and music supervisor who died in March, has been posthumously named as the recipient of the Jecheon Film Music Award at the 19th Jecheon International Music & Film Festival (Aug. 10-15). Sakamoto won Academy Awards and Golden Globes for his score for “The Last Emperor” and has other credits including “The Sheltering Sky,” “Railroad Man,” “The Revenant,” “Call Me By Your Name” and “The Fortress.”



Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Abrai Joji from Commons the music label established jointly with Sakamoto, and Yutaka Toyama from Promax, which had produced Sakamoto’s concerts since 1986, will visit the festival. Additionally, a tribute concert will be held on Aug. 12 at the Jecheon Stadium.

More from Variety

OZ PRIZE RACE



West Australia’s CinefestOZ festival has named four films to compete in its competition section, with the winner scooping a A$100,000 ($68,200) prize. “Bromley: Light After Dark,” by Sean McDonald will have its world premiere, while Matt Vesely’s “Monolith” will transfer from the Melbourne festival. “Shayda,” by Iranian-Australian Noora Niasari, which premiered in Sundance and will also play in Melbourne, joins the fray. So too does “The Rooster” directed by Mark Leonard Winter.



CinefestOZ CEO Cassandra Jordan said: “These films all explore personal identity through unique, clever and compelling storytelling and filmmaking, which made them the standouts from this year’s submissions for film prize.” The festival, held at Busselton, West Australia, runs Aug. 29 – Sept. 3.)



CHINESE SONGBIRD



Universal Music Publishing China has struck an exclusive, global publishing agreement with acclaimed Chinese singer-songwriter Tia Ray. She is the only Chinese singer to be listed on IFPI’s Top 10 Global Singles Chart with her hit song, “Be Apart,” the world’s seventh best-selling track in 2018. Additionally, her collaborative songwriting project, “TIVA000,” received the 2021 Original Song Award of CCTV Global Chinese Music Top 10, and her self-produced album “Once Upon A Moon” garnered two nominations – best female mandarin singer and best vocal recording album – at the Golden Melody Awards. She has recorded four studio albums and nearly 40 singles.



“In putting songwriters first, one of our primary goals is to foster a dynamic and healthy environment that nurtures songwriters’ originality and transcends boundaries,” said Joe Fang, MD of UMP China.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.