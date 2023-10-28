Sakamoto finishes first in women's program at Skate Canada; Canada's Schizas rises

VANCOUVER — Kaori Sakamoto continued her momentum, and dominance, in the women's competition at Skate Canada International to claim gold on Saturday.

The reigning world champion scored a season best score of 151 in the free skate program to finish first in the competition and overall with a total score of 226.13.

Chaeyon Kim, 16, of South Korea finished second overall in her Grand Prix debut.

Sakamoto's Japan teammate Rino Matsuike rounded out the top three, the same order as after Friday's short program.

Canada's Madeline Schizas finished fourth overall after a dramatic rise up the rankings from eighth due to the strength of her free skate where she finished second.

Schizas says her short program score on the first day of the event was the lowest score she's ever posted outside of competing as a junior.

The event continues Saturday with Canadian ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier looking to finish top of the podium.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2023.

Nick Wells, The Canadian Press