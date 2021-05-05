Sajin Baabu Director’s Cut: On Biriyaani, Kani Kusruti, Islamophobia and his scrutiny of the Muslim community

Anna MM Vetticad
·20 min read

Sajin Baabu has the demeanour of a diffident man, but in a conversation on films, his words flow. The passion that shines through his filmography is also evident when he discusses the socio-political commentary in his works. The 34-year-old Kerala-born writer-director has been winning awards and critical acclaim since his feature debut with Asthamayam Vare (Unto The Dusk) in 2014. His third film, Biriyaani: Flavors of Flesh, is about a poor woman in Kerala simultaneously battling prejudice against Muslims and patriarchy within the Muslim community.

Since it began its journey on the festival circuit in 2019, Biriyaani has earned multiple awards for Sajin and actor Kani Kusruti in India and abroad, including the Kerala State Award for Best Actress 2020. The latest accolade is a Special Mention in the Best Malayalam Film category at the recently announced National Awards.

Here, Sajin Baabu speaks to Consulting Editor Anna M.M. Vetticad about a range of subjects including his own childhood experiences referenced in Biriyaani. Excerpts from an English translation of an interview conducted in Malayalam:

What has the National Award Special Mention done for Biriyaani considering that it has already won so many awards?

It has increased Biriyaani's visibility. A small number of people who have not liked it or are conservative Muslims are also using it as an excuse to say Biriyaani is Islamophobic and that it got the Special Mention because it is a Sanghi film. That makes no sense because this Mention is coming after Biriyaani and Kani have won so many awards both in India and across the world.

Anyway, awards indicate the inclinations of a particular jury so they should be valued for the visibility they bring to a film and as inspiration for the filmmaker, but they should not be seen as a final measure of a film's quality.

What was your experience with the Censor Board?

Biriyaani got its Censor clearance with only small cuts " one close shot of the sunnat (circumcision) had to go along with some close shots of the goat being slaughtered. Apart from that, there are some blurs.

But I had to argue in favour of the film. Fortunately, a Censor Board member called Shahjahan, a Muslim gentleman, supported me. I don't know him, I met him there for the first time, but he helped me a lot. The others had doubts.

What doubts?

Doubts that it's a film on a particular religious community, doubts about the film's politics. I am apolitical, I only know the politics of filmmaking.

Apolitical?

I mean I'm not taking sides. Of course, I have my politics in every sense of the word, but I have not taken up cinema with that purpose or to make someone look bad. I make cinema about what I am used to seeing and what I know.

I was born in the Muslim community and I have had personal experiences that are related to Khadeeja in Biriyaani. When I was in Class 11, my sister was married off. She was just 16 and in Class 10. She knew nothing. I objected in whatever way I could, but I could not do much. A month after being married, that child " my sister " attempted suicide. She somehow got saved and recovered. Since then my outlook towards religion has changed. I am not saying this without addressing what Muslims are being subjected to in the present circumstances, but that experience and my helplessness haunted me deeply. These things have been on my mind since then. I've seen what my mother and others experienced.

(He breaks down here, so we take a brief break.)

So I decided I don't want any religious identity. I even changed my name. I don't practise any religion. I left everything then itself. I wanted to live as a human being without a religious identity and I want my films to be seen through that lens.

Still from Biriyaani
Still from Biriyaani

Kani Kusruti in a still from Biriyaani

Biriyaani is both a condemnation of Islamophobia and a critique of patriarchy among Muslims. Isn't it important that you are a Muslim, even if not a practising Muslim, who has made this film?

It's important, but I have that confusion. Should I say it? Should I not? I took this decision ages back to live as myself, to make films without revealing my religious identity, but in one way or the other people inquire when they see a film like Biriyaani, which means people must be discussing it.

Do you fear the labelling that happens only to members of marginalised and minority groups? "Gay filmmaker, Muslim filmmaker."

Basically, I have no interest in religions, a religious identity or practice. My first two films were about the Christian community, so many people thought I am Christian. Because my name (does not reveal a religious identity), some people who assumed I am Christian have abused Muslims in my presence, they have changed when they assumed I am Hindu, and I have heard Muslims say this the most, "kaafir aanu". Some of these people are significant in the cultural sphere and put up wonderful Facebook posts, they are in big positions, people I respect, but I have seen them first-hand coming out with their innermost thoughts on religion and caste.

And in mosques, till about 5 years ago after Friday prayers, I have heard them say, "Please save only all the Muslims in this world." That changed after the CAA-NRC issue came up. I feel there has been a positive change in the community since then, and I felt during this period there can be maximum reform in many matters in the Muslim religion.

Now, is this cinema necessary at a time when Muslims are facing issues across the country? But Muslims are not facing the same issues in Kerala. In fact, Kerala's Muslims are better off than Muslims anywhere in India. It is only in Kerala that Muslims are financially and in every way on an equal footing or better off than people of other religions. And what I am saying in this film is in the context of Kerala.

It is not that I am not addressing circumstances in the rest of India " I am very conscious of how it is. But shouldn't this film be viewed as a film? I made a film living in Kerala from circumstances in Kerala, but this could be applicable anywhere.

Women face prejudice in any community. As minorities, there is prejudice from outside also. So though Biriyaani is literally set in the Muslim community, to me it felt like it could be about a woman from any minority community who is facing prejudice outside and inside. Would you like people to see it as that?

Exactly. Khadeeja is not just Muslim, she is a woman from Kerala. And the feminism of this woman who lives in a village, has no education, has not heard of feminism, but seeks freedom, is different from the feminism of a city woman who is privileged, has been educated, and espouses feminism after gaining understanding. In that sense, instead of Khadeeja it could be Vasanthi, she could be Hindu, Christian or from any other religion " I have tried to bring that woman's point of view into this cinema.

She is a feminist, but those are different kinds of feminism. I have tried to bring in this nuance based on what I have seen of my sister, my mother and the women around me, and not my teacher or women filmmakers I have met in the city.

Not everyone may connect with that nuance apart from ordinary people. I had an amazing experience when we showed this film to a small group about 9-10 months back in Thiruvananthapuram. Shortly after, I got a call from an elderly woman who said she was at the screening because she happened to be visiting a person who was coming to see the film. She had never before seen a film. She got my number from the person she was with and she asked me, "How did you get my story?" It is extremely important to me that the film should connect in this fashion to ordinary people.

Biriyaani shows the Muslim community boycotting Khadeeja and her family when news comes that the brother had joined ISIS. This is a side that is not talked about in the real world where usually, the whole community is maligned.

In reality, this is what happens here. The community is scared because they too think these people must be having some connection. There are some organisations that support (such families) but they do it for political reasons " they are the Muslim equivalent of RSS.

I have been to some of these when I was a kid. I know their attitude. I am not watching all this standing outside the glass, I have watched it all from inside the glass. I know a lot. I am not criticising just like that. There are many things that require reform in Islam, things that are making many people depressed " the problems faced by women, for one. Yes there is Islamophobia, and newspapers don't find out what happened to the families of men who we were told joined ISIS, they don't report how these families are boycotted by the Muslim community, but the need for reform within the community exists too.

The biggest change I can see happening, as I said earlier, is in what used to be announced from mosques. Now there is a realisation that others too are our friends, we should be inclusive, we should mingle. The next 5-10 years are important.

Could the reason for this change you speak of be that although the leadership of the CAA-NRC movement were Muslims, it was widely supported by Hindus, Christians and all of India? And CAA-NRC does not harm Hindus directly so it was clear that their support was for Muslims.

That is the reason. Because they (non-Muslims) said people of other religions are our brothers, they were born with us and grew up with us, they have a right to live in this land. So now Malayalis (Malayali Muslims) who I know have understood that these are our brothers, people from other religions are supporting us the most, we must embrace them. In many matters their viewpoint has changed. There are other things that I don't know when they will change, such as people who speak of an Islamic Rajyam " with shariat law " in the way RSS speaks of a Hindu Rajyam. As far as I am concerned, they are both the same.

Basically, my view is that all religions should go. All these in some way keep human beings down. I don't know if we will ever see such a world. I am thinking of a new film about a world with no religion.

So, Muslim aside, this is the story of a woman.

This is the story of women I know. Khadeeja is not a representation of all women or all Muslim women. And I am a man, so this is what I have seen through my gaze.

And you can be accused of a male gaze on woman.

Certainly. I speak on religion as an insider, but in the matter of women's experiences, I have shown what I have been able to see through my male gaze. I have spoken to my sister, my mother, the women around me with sincerity, I have been part of their experiences, only then did I make this film, but I cannot say that with my sincerity I managed to convey their point of view 100 per cent. Biriyaani is a film made by a man from his point of view, I'd never call it a stree-paksha cinema (feminist cinema).

In an interview, you reductively described Biriyaani as a revenge drama. Why?

I may have said it unintentionally.

For me, Khadeeja's revenge is a very small part of the film. And it deviates from the tone of the rest of Biriyaani. Every woman has faced sexual violence, the regular woman does not take revenge, yet revenge attracts Indian filmmakers. It is as if the regular woman's story is not worth telling. Was the revenge element in the film necessary?

That was a mental state. The teenaged me felt like doing these things to family members but I could not. In that helpless situation, what if I hit them? If it was commercial cinema, I could do that. But these were real people. Khadeeja has gone through my mental state. Like, when a person behaves badly with me, I don't do anything directly but I imagine, "What if I hit him? What if I chopped off his hands or legs?" These are just things I imagine, and that is the thought I have brought into the film.

Your thoughts, your anger, you wanted to take revenge but how often do women take revenge for the violence they face? Isn't this the male gaze at work?

If I am being honest, then yes. This film is channelling both Khadeeja and me. I have based it on my knowledge and my thoughts, that is why I am not saying it is a feminist film.

How did you zero in on Kani Kusruti?

I saw Kani in a Tamil short film called Maa on Youtube and in a play. And I felt she could accurately convey Khadeeja's internal conflicts on her face. I greatly connected to her when I saw her expressions in close-ups in Maa. Initially, she said no to Biriyaani for various reasons including certain personal issues. So I approached others, but when they heard of the sex scenes, which I told them about right at the start, some said they could not do those scenes while others agreed but I felt that for them this entire film would end up being about just these scenes and they would not give me the level of performance I wanted.

So I went back to Kani. She is a wonderful actress who gave more to the role than even I had intended. Biriyaani without Kani would have been a different Biriyaani.

Were you disappointed that she did not win the Best Actress National Award?

I felt Kani deserved the National Award. However, I have not seen Panga so I cannot comment on Kangana's performance.

In the opening scene you show Khadeeja masturbating after the husband is done with her. To me it was an act of rebellion. By not waiting for him to leave the room, she was telling him she is not satisfied. Did you see it as that?

Yes. After one stage that is all she can do, is it not? But he is not intelligent enough to understand. As per society's stand, he believes what men believe, that in a family a woman must ensure his pleasure. Who speaks of a woman's needs in a regular family? I don't mean more enlightened places, but in a place like Khadeeja's, a woman who has not completed school, living in a village, such a woman won't even know how kids were born. What sexual satisfaction does she get? In my knowledge, 60 per cent of women are not sexually satisfied. Most of them don't even know that there is something beyond what they have experienced. They just go along with what happens. I have heard this being said by many people.

There is the problem of a lack of sex education. This applies to me too. I studied in a simple Malayalam medium government school. It was a mixed school but I was in Class 11 when I first spoke to a girl studying with me. This is the case with everyone. So how do you view women? As sexual objects. Many men develop this mentality. It's only when I was getting my degree, started attending festivals and interacting with society that I began to change. Even now, I am learning. These things should be taught in schools. Even now in village schools the situation is the same.

In terms of the flesh you show, the thing that has bothered people is not the sex, it's the circumcision and the cutting of the goat. One person told me they thought it was perverse. What would you say to that? Why were these scenes essential?

There was a lot going on in my mind. I was circumcised as a child and I was terrified when it happened. I wasn't even given anaesthesia. It wasn't doctors who used to do it, it was done by an ossaan.

Could you explain ossaan?

In every Muslim jamaat, there is an ossaan and an ossaathi. The ossaan does male circumcision. Women's sunnat (circumcision) is also done. In Thiruvananthapuram it happens even in my jamaat even now.

Really? In Kerala?

Yes. In Kerala. If anyone denies it I will not believe them " I have shot people discussing it.

You mean female genital mutilation?

Yes. The ossaathi does it.

People don't know this.

I wouldn't know it if it happens in my house. If it is done to my sister or my children, the men of the house would not know. On the 16th day after a girl's birth " in some places, the 40th day " there is a ceremony called mudikalachil, hair removal. Everyone thinks it involves shaving the child's head.

Some women of the house themselves may not know it is happening. Only very senior women will know. The child cries a lot, they don't even give anaesthesia.

So what was your purpose with these scenes?

There are these terrible practices within the religion and they should be avoided. As for killing, I myself have often felt sad on seeing the killing of the goat, but then one gets used to it. The killing of animals is done in the name of faith, I have never been able to agree with that. I don't objecting to meat-eating, but do it without cruelty.

That scene could be interpreted as a stereotyping of Muslims. Because there is non-vegetarianism in every community but it is an aspect of Islamophobia to highlight the non-vegetarianism of Muslims.

That's where I have a confusion. This is not the intention with which I made this film, I made it with the aim of making the point that these major things should change within the community " male circumcision, what is done to women, finding another way for animal slaughter. I myself cannot do without non-veg (he laughs) but another way should be found. If you recite the Bismi and eat, will everything be absolved?

Female genital mutilation is intended to ensure that the woman does not have sexual pleasure. But there are those who believe male circumcision is good for the health, so why are you saying that should stop?

My issue is not with circumcision but it is an issue when done at that age and it comes as a shock to the child. It took me long to mentally recover " even now the memory is buried deep in my mind. I was 5 when I was circumcised, I still remember how I ran and hid, people grabbed me, held my legs and hands, just as with the slaughtering of a goat I am saying this should change. It should not be done frightening the child.

Was that scene in the film an actual circumcision?

Yes. Pranav Santhosh is the son of a gentleman who is in left-wing politics. That was an actual doctor doing an actual circumcision on him in an actual hospital. The father, Santhosh Palodu, told me a doctor had suggested circumcision for his son so I asked if they are okay with me shooting the procedure and he said if the child is willing then I can. I spoke to Pranav, he was willing and interested in acting. He was anaesthetised for the procedure, so what you saw " the flailing of his arms and legs as he is being taken away, the wailing " was all acting. He followed my brief extremely well.

But other kids are not like this. I was scared. I wanted to show this at some point, that this should change, not for any other reason. This interpretation you speak of could perhaps come, but that is why I said I know only the politics of filmmaking. I have not taken a line aligned to any political party, I just tried to make my film in the way I felt this story should be told.

style="font-size: 16px;">How did you realise that cinema is the medium through which you want to say what you want to say?

I didn't enter filmmaking with any political intent. There was no TV in my house. Electricity came to my house only in 2005, after I finished school. So we didn't have a TV. I used to go to a house nearby to watch TV. I don't remember the films I saw, but from the time I was a kid I knew I wanted to become something related to films.

I even left home when I was in Class 9 and went to Chennai. I had this image that I would go to Chennai, become a big name in films, return in a car (we are both laughing here), I would get out of the car. My father was in the Gulf for a while, so I had this image of a person returning from the Gulf after every 2-3 years with a suitcase and a tape recorder. So I went chasing my dream of becoming a filmmaker based on this image. My family searched for me and found me in Chennai, Madras. But since then, cinema was on my mind.

When I went to college for my degree, I happened to attend the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in Thiruvananthapuram. I went for it thinking I would get to see some film people. But the first film I watched at IFFK, a Russian film called The Return, opened my eyes to a new kind of cinema that was completely different from what I had seen until then. I had only seen films like (he names hard-core commercial Malayalam films) Puthukkottayile Puthumanavalan, Kanjirappally Kuriachan (laughs), but I understood then that there are films like this too. IFFK pushed me towards a position where I could make this kind of cinema.>

Malayalam cinema is different from the cinema of the rest of India in the sense that you see introspection about all religious communities in films, this scrutiny comes from filmmakers irrespective of their religious background, and voices like the online right-wingers who said Jeo Baby being a Christian has no right to make a film about patriarchy in a Hindu family (The Great Indian Kitchen) are by and large not the public discourse. Why is that?

The reasons are IFFK, the film culture in Kerala, the film society movement. People have been exposed to filmmakers from across the world who have been speaking up about religion in their films for decades. It is because of this culture that people discuss religion and caste in Malayalam films. No other state has this level of cinema literacy, at no other festival do you get the vibe of IFFK.

That said, in the present political situation here, you do have people trying to find out what religion you follow. For instance, I am not interested in speaking of my religious identity, but there are people who try to find out. Unlike in other places though, to a great extent this doesn't work in Kerala.

RELATED LINK:

Biriyaani movie review: Kani Kusruti's eyes are giant pools of desolation in a portrait of a woman under siege

(After a brief theatrical run in Kerala in March-April, Biriyaani is currently streaming on Cave)

Also See: Paul, Justin Theroux discuss Apple TV+ series The Mosquito Coast, and what inspired them to adapt the1981 novel

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the 'elderly statesman': Decoding the former governor and actor's political success

'A kid in a candy store': Without Remorse star Michael B Jordan on being part of the Tom Clancy universe

Read more on Entertainment by Firstpost.

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors can't close vs. Clippers despite gutsy performances

    The Toronto Raptors competed right until the end, but came up short against Kawhi Leonard's Los Angeles Clippers.

  • Sidney Crosby continues to dominate Flyers, enters wrestling match with Travis Konecny

    Sidney Crosby is once again tormenting the Philadelphia Flyers.

  • NHL continues to enable Tom Wilson's dangerous antics with another lazy ruling

    The NHL's Department of Player Safety seemed to do the most dangerous player in the game another serious favor with its latest pocket-change fine.

  • Mitch Moreland's 2-run homer leads A's past Blue Jays

    Mitch Moreland hit a two-run homer on the heels of Jed Lowrie's two-run double in the second to back Cole Irvin's pitching gem, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Tuesday.

  • Rangers denounce 'horrifying act of violence' after Tom Wilson avoids suspension

    The New York Rangers offered a scathing criticism of NHL Department of Player Safety's George Parros after Tom Wilson avoided suspension Monday.

  • Draisaitl, McDavid dominant as Oilers down beleaguered Canucks

    Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Connor McDavid registered a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers collected a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

  • Manchester City ousts PSG to reach first Champions League final

    Riyad Mahrez scored twice to complete Manchester City’s journey to a first Champions League final with a 2-0 victory eliminating Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 on aggregate on Tuesday.

  • 'We're the best worst team of all time': Fred VanVleet jokes after loss to Clippers

    Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses the loss to the Clippers, the pivotal game against the Wizards and Malachi Flynn getting named Rookie of the Month.

  • India's top cricket league suspends play as COVID-19 crisis engulfs nation

    The lucrative IPL suspended play amid mounting pressure as India surpassed 20 million confirmed COVID-19 cases.

  • NBA playoff tracker: The top seed in the East slipping away from Nets, Bucks

    The Nets lost to the Bucks again as the 76ers move closer to securing the No. 1 seed in the East.

  • Milan Lucic does Flames a solid by waiving NMC ahead of expansion draft

    Calgary still has plenty of work to do after clearing one major hurdle ahead of the looming Seattle Kraken expansion draft.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Date, time, how to watch

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Players you need to add to improve in each category

    Anthony Beauvillier has gone on a goal-scoring spree at a perfect time for fantasy owners to add him.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Lewis, Seager lead Mariners to 5-2 win over Orioles

    SEATTLE — Kyle Lewis and Kyle Seager homered, reliever Kendall Graveman extended his scoreless streak to 18 2/3 innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 on Tuesday night. Lewis followed Seager’s go-ahead sacrifice fly that made it 2-1 with a three-run homer in the eighth. Lewis, the 2020 AL Rookie of the Year, became the 54th major leaguer to reach 20 home runs by his 90th game. He hit the milestone in game No. 88, tying Alvin Davis for the fastest in Seattle history. Rafael Montero (3-1) earned the win with a scoreless eighth. The Mariners have won four of six and are 10-4 following a loss. Trey Mancini had three hits for Baltimore, including an RBI single in the ninth. Seager opened the scoring with a solo home run in the fourth, then lifted a sac fly to right field with the bases loaded in the eighth, scoring Sam Haggerty. Seager leads the majors with a .500 batting average with runners in scoring position and has 19 RBIs in those situations. Rio Ruiz answered Seager’s homer with a solo shot of his own to make it 1-all in the fifth. The pitches were rare mistakes for starters Justin Dunn of Seattle and Baltimore’s Jorge López, who each allowed three hits. López was pulled with one out in the fifth after walking two straight batters, then allowing a single to Haggerty. Adam Plutko got the Orioles out of the jam with a nimble sprint to first base and a tough grab for the third out of the inning on Mitch Haniger’s grounder. Dunn pitched 5 1/3 innings, striking out six and walking four. He got out of a bases-loaded jam of his own making after two walks in the second with a strikeout of Ruiz. The right-hander was pulled after his fourth walk gave the Orioles runners at first and second in the sixth. Graveman induced two infield outs to escape the jam and extended his shutout streak with 1 2/3 hitless innings. He has struck out 14 and allowed five hits in a scoreless run that dates back to Sept. 19 last year. Travis Lakins Sr. (1-3) took the loss after loading the bases in the eighth with a single and two walks, setting up Seager and Lewis. ROSTER MOVES Orioles: Optioned LHP Bruce Zimmermann to the alternate training site. He’s the second rookie starter the team has demoted, following Dean Kremer in April. Zimmermann was 1-3 in six starts. “It’s a similar-type situation where we’re giving him a little bit of a breather, kind of a reset a little bit,” manager Brandon Hyde said. Mariners: Reinstated 1B Evan White from the bereavement list and recalled LHP Aaron Fletcher from the alternate training site as the team continues to shuffle its staff with three starters on the injured list. RHPs Wyatt Mills and Domingo Tapia were optioned to the alternate training site. TRAINER’S ROOM Mariners: LHP Nick Margevicius visited with a specialist and continued to undergo tests on his injured left shoulder. Seattle manager Scott Servais said it's still unclear what is causing the pain. The starter went on the injured list April 26 after experiencing soreness during an appearance the previous day. UP NEXT Orioles: LHP John Means (3-0, 1.70 ERA) makes his seventh start of the season in the series finale. Means has won two straight. Mariners: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (1-1, 4.40) returns to the mound after taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning of his last outing. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Chris Talbott, The Associated Press

  • Draisaitl, McDavid dominant as Oilers down beleaguered Canucks 4-1

    VANCOUVER — Leon Draisaitl knows there's a spotlight fixed firmly on his teammate Connor McDavid as the Edmonton Oilers captain approaches yet another milestone. And the German sniper believes that's exactly the way it should be. The entire Oilers locker room is pushing to get McDavid to the 100-point mark in the pandemic-condensed NHL season, Draisaitl said. "He does so much for our team. He does so much for us on a nightly basis that the least we can do is help him out as much as we can." he said. "It might not be that important to him, but it sure is important to us for him to get to that point." McDavid inched closer to the goal Tuesday as the Oilers topped the Vancouver Canucks 4-1. Draisaitl scored twice in the victory, with a pair of assists from McDavid, who leads the NHL in scoring with 93 points (31 goals, 62 assists) with five regular season game to go. "He set me up twice. I mean that's really all I can say," said Draisaitl, who sits second in the league's scoring race with 75 points (26 goals, 49 assists). "It's two nice passes, just had to make sure I bear down a little bit and obviously this time right now is about our team continuing to find our game, getting better every night and on the side it's obviously about him trying to reach that milestone." It was the second night in a row the Oilers topped the Canucks, coming after Edmonton clinched a playoff spot with a 5-3 victory on Monday. McDavid and Draisaitl combined for six points in the win. Containing Edmonton's super stars takes a total team effort, said Vancouver defenceman Alex Edler. “You can’t lose sight of them for a second. You give them a little bit of room and they’ll make things happen," he said. "All five guys on the ice have got to be sharp, know where they are and try to take away their time and space.” Darnell Nurse also had a goal and an assist for Edmonton on Tuesday, and Evan Bouchard rounded out the scoring for the Oilers (32-17-2). Mike Smith stopped 28 shots for Edmonton and Thatcher Demko had 23 saves for Vancouver. Brock Boeser put away the lone goal for the Canucks (19-25-3), who saw their losing skid stretch to six games. “It’s never fun to lose. No one likes that," Edler said. "But there’s nothing we can do about the games we’ve lost now. We’ve just got to look forward to the next game. We’ve got to be mentally ready to play the next games, to work hard, to battle together. And we’re looking forward to the next game.” The Canucks held the Oilers off the score sheet through a period and a half Tuesday until Draisaitl and McDavid sparked a wave of three straight goals midway through the second. Draisaitl's first of the night came off a turnover by Vancouver's J.T. Miller deep in the Canucks end. McDavid picked off his errant pass and sent it out to Draisaitl, who rifled a snap shot over Demko's shoulder 14:29 into the middle frame to knot the score at 1-1. Miller smashed his stick and loudly uttered a four-letter expletive in response. A cascade of penalties then set the Oilers up for a pair of power-play strikes. Edmonton was first to the box when William Lagesson was called for interference. Just 10 seconds into the man advantage, Vancouver's Tanner Pearson joined him for hooking. Twenty-one seconds into the ensuing 4-on-4, Miller was called for a high stick that left the Oilers with a power pay. Draisaitl was quick to capitalize, using a net-front screen by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and blasting a shot past Demko from the top of the left face-off circle at 17:25. Draisaitl's 26th goal of the season gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead. Edmonton still had time on the Miller penalty and with less than a minute to go in the period, Bouchard beat Demko with his second goal of the season to make it 3-1. The Canucks took the lead just 34 seconds into Tuesday's game. Rookie Nils Hoglander powered into the Oilers zone and threw a pass over Nurse, who was sprawled across the top of the crease, trying to break up a play. Boeser jumped on the puck and popped it in past Smith at the side of the net. "Give Vancouver credit, they work hard, they make it hard on you," said Oilers coach Dave Tippett. "We did a lot of things all right, gave up some chances, probably more than we'd like but that being said, you go out there and you do what you have to do to try to win the game. Limit chances against, limit mistakes and find a way to win. Between (Smith) and some good penalty killing we were able to do that." Edmonton was 2 for 3 with the man advantage while Vancouver failed to score on four power plays. The Oilers sit second in the all-Canadian North Division, six points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Canucks remain at the bottom of the standings with nine games left in their season. Edmonton holds a 5-2 edge in the 10-game season series between the two sides. The contest will continue Thursday when the Canucks visit Edmonton. NOTES: Boeser's goal was his 19th goal of the season and the 200th point (94 goals, 106 assist) of his NHL career. … Vancouver defenceman Jack Rathbone made his NHL debut. The Canucks selected him 95th overall in the 2017 draft. He has two goals and seven assists in eight games this season with Vancouver's American Hockey League affiliate, the Utica Comets. … Canucks left-winger Tanner Pearson played his 500th NHL game. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2021. Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

  • Toronto FC exits CONCACAF Champions League at the hands of Mexico's Cruz Azul

    MEXICO CITY — After watching his side exit the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League at the hands of a very good Cruz Azul team, Toronto FC head coach Chris Armas took a brief break from his stated "no excuses" policy. He paid tribute to his players by listing off the many obstacles TFC had to face en route to a 1-0 defeat Tuesday and 4-1 aggregate loss to the Mexican league leader in the quarterfinal of CONCACAF's flagship club competition. "These guys have been dealt a difficult hand — no home field, away from their families, a tough stretch back in Canada, our DPs (designated players) are not healthy at the moment. So many little things," Armas said. "A really difficult draw in the Champions League. Hot days for games midday. Short rest. "And these guys, not once did they make one excuse But it's important to be said that this team sticks together … We showed up tonight with a belief and a plan." Captain Michael Bradley went at it a different way. "Games in this competition are high-level. You understand that you have to be at your best to give yourself a chance. You have to make plays in key moments." An undermanned TFC wasn't and didn't. The Mexican league leader won comfortably on the night and across both legs to cruise into a semifinal against either defending MLS champion Columbus Crew SC or Monterrey in the August semifinals. Monterrey hosts Columbus on Wednesday in Mexico with the aggregate score at 2-2. Cruz Azul's 3-1 victory last week at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium meant Toronto had to score at least three goals Tuesday, with the degree of difficulty escalating if the Mexican side scored. Bryan Angulo, who scored twice in the opening leg, added to the aggregate lead in the 28th minute with a looping shot from 30-plus yards out that a backtracking Alex Bono could not get a hand to. Fullback Justin Morrow provided an inadvertent assist, his attempt at a headed clearance off a Cruz Azul goal kick deflecting high and back towards his own goal. The ball bounced once to the side of Angulo, who was in space between the Toronto centre backs, allowing the Ecuadorean forward to swing his right leg through it for a spectacular strike. The goal, Angulo's fourth of the tournament and third against Toronto, seemed to take some of the air out of TFC. "We congratulate the scorer, not blame TFC," Armas said of the goal. The rest of the game offered little drama in an empty Azteca Stadium. Angulo had opened the scoring in the first leg with a third-minute wonder-strike, curling a superb right-footed shot from just outside the penalty box into the far corner past Bono. Toronto was without all three designated players. Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo remains out with a thigh injury, star striker Jozy Altidore was feeling unwell and newly signed Venezuelan winger Yeferson Soteldo was finishing out his quarantine in TFC's adopted home of Orlando. Armas said Altidore hadn't been feeling well "for a few days." "It's a shame for Jozy and for us, but he'll be back and doing his thing," he said. Toronto endured a COVID-19 outbreak back home before setting up shop in Orlando due to pandemic-related travel restrictions. Wednesday marked the sixth stadium the nomadic team has played in this season. On the plus side, fullback Richie Laryea returned from suspension and influential centre back Chris Mavinga made his first start of the season after being sidelined by a calf injury. Ayo Akinola started in place of Altidore. Nick DeLeon also got the start with Auro, Eriq Zavaleta and Ralph Priso dropping out, Cruz Azul, which tops the Liga MX standings at 13-2-2, extended its unbeaten run to 19 games (16-0-3) in all competitions. In contrast, Toronto (0-1-1) has yet to win in the young MLS season, although it did dispatch Mexico's Club Leon in the Champions League round of 16. Toronto had an MLS bye on the weekend and had not played since the first leg. Cruz Azul tied Tijuana 1-1 on Saturday in Liga MX play. The Mexican side looked to play direct, sending balls over the Toronto backline with players racing after then. Bono was called into action early, pushing aside a powerful shot from Walter Montoya from just inside the penalty box two minutes in. DeLeon found Jonathan Osorio at the back post in the seventh minute but his goal-bound header hit defender Adrian Aldrete. Set plays continued to cause Toronto problems with Bono having to push away a header from an unmarked Pablo Aguilar off a 13th-minute corner. The Paraguayan centre back scored on a header from a free kick in the first leg. DeLeon, sent in alone, beat Jesus Corona in the 18th minute but the goal was called back for offside. Cruz Azul outshot Toronto 16-7 (9-5 in shots on target). Armas attributed the first-leg loss to poor set piece defending. But he was happier with the performance Tuesday. "We left everything on the field," he said. The TFC tank was never full, however, It marks Cruz Azul's first trip to the semifinals since 2013-14 when it won the tournament. Toronto reached the final in 2018, losing to Guadalajara in a penalty shootout. --- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2021 The Canadian Press

  • Meadows hits 2 HRs, Rays beat sloppy Angels 8-3

    ANAHEIM, Calif. — Austin Meadows hit two homers and drove in a career-high five runs, and the Tampa Bay Rays capitalized on the Los Angeles Angels' fielding ineptitude for an 8-3 victory Tuesday night. Kevin Kiermaier added a two-run double for the defending AL champions, who moved back above .500 with their third straight win. Tampa Bay's first four runs were abetted by the Angels' first three errors in a four-error performance by the majors' worst fielding team. Meadows then hit a solo homer in the seventh inning and a three-run shot in the eighth for his second career multi-homer game, his first since April 2019. Mike Trout hit his eighth homer and José Iglesias drove in two late runs for the Angels, who have lost three in a row and nine of 13 to fall two games below .500 for the first time this season. Shane McClanahan pitched four scoreless innings of two-hit ball for Tampa Bay in his second major league start, throwing only 63 pitches before Luis Patino (1-0) came on for the fifth. McClanahan's 100-mph stuff was still popping, but the Rays have allowed him to go only four innings in each of his first two starts. Tampa Bay scored two early unearned runs thanks to three errors by the Angels, who have committed 29 errors this season in just 28 games. Alex Cobb (1-2) struck out eight while yielding two hits and five walks over five innings against his former team, but left trailing 2-0 thanks to the Halos' leaky defence. Manuel Margot reached on Iglesias' error in the first inning and scored from first when David Fletcher booted Brandon Lowe's groundball single in shallow right field. In the fourth, Randy Arozarena singled, stole second, advanced on catcher Max Stassi’s wild throw and scored on Meadows’ groundout. Kiermaier's slow-bouncing grounder in the sixth somehow got between two Angels in the drawn-in infield. Kiermaier then hustled to second when right fielder Jared Walsh was slow to throw back to the infield. Trout connected for a high-arching solo shot off Patino in the sixth, but Meadows homered leading off the seventh for the Rays. Iglesias delivered a two-run single for Los Angeles in the eighth. AL MOVES UP Albert Pujols singled in the seventh for his 3,253rd career hit, breaking his tie with Nap Lajoie for 13th place in baseball history. Pujols is two hits behind Eddie Murray for 12th. COBB'S HISTORY Cobb spent his first six major league seasons with Tampa Bay, pitching for current Angels manager Joe Maddon. A few months after Cobb left for Baltimore in 2018, the Rays drafted McClanahan with a compensatory pick — 31st overall — created by Cobb’s departure. TRAINER'S ROOM Rays: RHP Michael Wacha went on the 10-day injured list with right hamstring tightness. The Rays activated RHP Collin McHugh, who was out with a back strain. Angels: 3B Anthony Rendon sat out after bruising his knee with a foul ball Monday night. ... LF Justin Upton left before the sixth inning with a bruised knee, also after fouling a ball off his leg in the fourth. UP NEXT Rays: Andrew Kittredge (3-0, 1.54 ERA) will make his second start of the season Wednesday for Tampa Bay. Angels: Shohei Ohtani (1-0, 3.29 ERA) makes his fourth mound start of the season after a two-day delay because he got hit on the right elbow by a fastball in Seattle last Sunday. The two-way star is also expected to hit against the Rays. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press

  • Canada's Einarson continues world curling comeback with win over Scotland

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson kept chipping away at her women's world curling championship deficit with a third straight win Tuesday in Calgary. The host country downed Scotland 6-5 in an extra end to get to a 4-5 record, but Einarson's Manitoba foursome still faces a battle to be among Friday's six teams advancing to the qualification round. "We're still kicking," the Canadian skip said. "Our backs are against the wall and we've got to keep pushing and giving it our all out there because we can't lose. "We've got to keep going, fighting and doing everything it takes to win our games." Einarson went 1-5 to start the women's championship before beating South Korea, Italy and the Scots. "We've just continued to climb back to where we want to be," Canadian second Shannon Birchard said. "We had some dark days, but I think sticking together as a unit, as a family here in the bubble helped us get out of it. Now we're ready for the last few and ready to push on." Russia topped the table at 8-0 ahead of Switzerland at 7-1, Sweden at 6-1 and the United States at 6-3. Scotland fell to 5-3 followed by China (4-4), Canada (4-5) and Denmark (3-4). Canada faces Estonia (1-7) on Wednesday and finishes the preliminary round versus Denmark and Japan (2-5) on Thursday and China on Friday. Trailing the Scots 3-2, Einarson stole three points in the eighth end on the strength of her delicate tap to lie four with her final stone. The skip missed a peel in the rings for the win in the 10th, however, and had to go the extra end to claim victory. She didn't miss another peel and removed Scots' shot stone for the win in the 11th. "We desperately needed it," Einarson said. A Canadian comeback in the world championship will be witnessed by few. Television and streaming broadcasts suspended Sunday remain so until at least Thursday because seven members of the broadcast team tested positive for COVID-19. Without spectators and now production staff in the building, the Markin MacPhail Centre feels even more like curling in a library for the Canadians. "It's even more quiet now," Einarson said. "You don't have those extra people around. We miss them. We hope they come back." The top six countries Friday advance to the qualification round with the top two countries earning byes to the semifinals. The third to sixth seeds square off to determine the other two semifinalists. The top six teams also qualify their countries in women's curling for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The rest of the Olympic field will be determined by an international qualifying tournament in December, which would be an awkward prospect for Curling Canada given the Olympic trials are in Saskatoon in November. Broadcasts were suspended and the morning draw postponed Sunday when four TV staff tested positive for the coronavirus, and that number rose to seven Monday. The rest of the broadcast crew continued to test negative, but more tests are needed to ensure a safe restart, the World Curling Federation said. "The confirmation of this latest round of results, and additional work on contact tracing, allows the broadcast team and medical officials to progress to the next stage of discussions around a managed return to the competition with an adapted TV production setup," the WCF said Tuesday in a statement. "The impacted individuals who have previously returned positive results will remain in isolation and continue to be medically managed by the competition medical officials with guidance from Alberta Health." The women's championship was relocated from Switzerland in March to Calgary in May because Swiss health authorities refused to support the tournament in the face of a global pandemic. The women's championship is the seventh and final curling event held with zero spectators and in a controlled environment in Calgary to prevent the spread of the virus. Broadcast personnel aren't housed in the same hotel as the teams. Two German players, however, remain in quarantine because they tested positive before the tournament began. The WCF gave Daniela Jentsch an exemption to compete with a three-player team. Last month's men's championship was interrupted on the final weekend because of four positive COVID tests. The event made it to the finish line when it was determined those were "false positives." The world mixed doubles championship in Aberdeen, Scotland, where Einarson and Brad Gushue will represent Canada, is May 17-23. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press