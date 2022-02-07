Sajid Javid's 'Testy' Attempt To Skate Over PM's Divisive Jimmy Savile Slur

Sajid Javid, health secretary, was talking about Johnson's Jimmy Savile slur on Monday (Photo: Sky News)

Sajid Javid appealed for people to move on from Boris Johnson’sJimmy Savile slur on Monday in a tense broadcast interview.

The health secretary was sent out to bat for the prime minister after a tumultuous week for No.10 where five senior aides quit.

One, Munira Mirza, cited Johnson’s ill-advised dig in the Commons last week at Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer for her resignation.

Johnson referenced Starmer’s former job as director of public prosecutions during a vicious verbal attack last Monday and suggested his opponent was responsible for failing to prosecute serial sex offender Savile – even though fact-checkers have since proven the Labour leader was not.

The prime minister clarified his comments on Thursday and claimed he had not been talking about Starmer’s “personal record”, but notably did not apologise for the slur.

Asked for his own take on the prime minister’s controversial remarks on Sky News, Javid said: “I understand the sensitivities around this and this is why the prime minister himself after he said what he said in parliament.”

He claimed that, as Johnson had clarified his remarks, “we should try and move on from this”.

The health secretary added: “I wasn’t there responding to the report, the prime minister has said what he wants to say.”

He then pushed for the production staff behind Sky News to play Johnson’s clarification last week, prompting presenter Kay Burley to point out: “I think you’ll find it’s my show!”

Burley asked why Javid was being quite so “testy” about the issue, which he denied with a laugh.

“Right now, hopefully your viewers will understand, this isn’t the issue I am focused on,” he replied.

.@KayBurley: Should the PM apologise for his Jimmy Savile comment at Sir Keir Starmer?



Sajid Javid says "we should try to move on" because the prime minister has "clarified" his remarks.#KayBurleyhttps://t.co/hsZMZjJVfd



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/ZiJNzpKFle — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 7, 2022

Javid’s words really contrasted with chancellor Rishi Sunak who distanced himself from the prime minister over the divisive comments last week.

Sunak told the press: “Being honest, I wouldn’t have said it and I’m pleased the prime minister clarified that.”

Javid also told the public last week that Starmer had his “absolute respect” for his job as director of the public prosecution, explaining “he did a good job and he deserves recognition”.

However, on Sky News, Javid refused to say if he would have delivered the same dig at Starmer.

“So Mr Sunak was in to say what he said then?” Burley asked.

The health secretary replied: “You’ll have to get Mr Sunak in [on the show].”

He also refused to rule out a future leadership bid, and instead said there was not going to be a contest over the Tory leader position any time soon.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Javid promised that the prime minister has his “full support”, claiming: “We’re getting on with this job because of the leadership of this prime minister.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

