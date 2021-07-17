Sajid Javid, UK health secretary, tests positive for Covid

The UK health secretary, Sajid Javid, has tested positive for coronavirus and has mild symptoms, he has said.

In a video posted on Twitter on Saturday, Javid wrote: “This morning I tested positive for Covid. I’m waiting for my PCR result, but thankfully I have had my jabs and symptoms are mild.”

Javid got the positive test from a lateral flow test he took after feeling “a bit groggy” on Friday night. He said he was self-isolating at home with his family.

default

Javid was made health secretary last month after his predecessor, Matt Hancock, resigned following the leak of a video showing him kissing his closest aide, Gina Coladangelo, in his ministerial office – in breach of his own Covid-19 rules.

Javid urged anyone who has not been vaccinated against Covid-19 to come forward to get a jab. “I also want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been involved in our national vaccine rollout programme, truly the best of its kind anywhere in the world.

“If you haven’t had your jabs yet, please get out there and get them as soon as you can, and if, like me, you might feel a bit groggy or you think you might have come into contact with someone who is positive, please also take a lateral flow test too.

“If everyone plays their part, you’re not only protecting yourself and your loved ones but you’re also safeguarding the NHS and helping to preserve our way of life.”

New daily infections in the UK broke the 50,000 threshold on Friday for the first time since mid-January and official figures showed one in 95 people in England are estimated to have the virus.

Boris Johnson is set to lift Covid restrictions across England on Monday, as more than 1,200 international scientists and health experts urged the government to scrap the “dangerous experiment” of “freedom day”.

On Saturday, former health secretary Jeremy Hunt said the situation was “very serious” and warned that the government must be prepared to “change directions” if Covid cases continued to rise over the summer and into the autumn.