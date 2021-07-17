Sajid Javid tests positive for Covid after having two jabs

Sajid Javid (PA Wire)

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has revealed he is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

Mr Javid said he was feeling unwell and had taken a lateral flow test. He added that he is fully vaccinated and his symptoms are mild.

Posting a video on Twitter, he said: “This morning I tested positive for Covid. I’m waiting for my PCR result, but thankfully I have had my jabs and symptoms are mild.

“Please make sure you come forward for your vaccine if you haven’t already.”

In the video, Mr Javid urged anyone who has not been vaccinated against Covid-19 to come forward to get a jab.

"I also want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been involved in our national vaccine rollout programme, truly the best of its kind anywhere in the world,” he said.

"If you haven't had your jabs yet, please get out there and get them as soon as you can.

"If everyone plays their part, you're not only protecting yourself and your loved ones but you're also safeguarding the NHS and helping to preserve our way of life."

Mr Javid was made health secretary in June following Matt Hancock’s resignation after he was caught kissing aide Gina Coladangelo.

His announcement comes as the Government prepares to go ahead with the final lifting of lockdown restrictions in England on Monday.

However, former health secretary Jeremy Hunt has warned that the Government may have to reimpose lockdown restrictions if Covid cases continue to rise over the summer and into the autumn.

Mr Hunt, who is now chairman of the Commons Health and Social Care Committee, said the situation was “very serious”.

“The warning light on the NHS dashboard is not flashing amber, it is flashing red,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

“Covid hospital patients are doubling every two weeks. That means we are heading for 10,000 Covid hospital patients by the end of August, which is about 20 times higher than this time last year. It is a very serious situation.

“I think coming into September we are almost certainly going to see infections reach a new daily peak going above the 68,000 daily level, which was the previous daily record in January.

“If they are still going up as the schools are coming back I think we are going to have to reconsider some very difficult decisions. How we behave over the next few weeks will have a material difference.”

