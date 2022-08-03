Sajid Javid endorses Liz Truss with broadside against Rishi Sunak

Sajid Javid has endorsed Liz Truss to be the next Conservative leader, as he criticised Rishi Sunak's tax plans - Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

Sajid Javid has endorsed Liz Truss to be the next prime minister and issued a broadside against her rival Rishi Sunak, saying he risks economic growth by not promising speedy tax cuts.

The former chancellor and health secretary said the UK was “sleepwalking into a big-state, high-tax, low-growth, social democratic model”, in a critique of the man who succeeded him in the Treasury.

Mr Javid is the fourth former Tory leadership rival to endorse Ms Truss, the Foreign Secretary, in a week, following Tom Tugendhat, Nadhim Zahawi and Penny Mordaunt.

She now has the backing of five MPs who fought her for the leadership, the fifth being Suella Braverman. Mr Sunak has the support of three - Jeremy Hunt, Grant Shapps and Rehman Chishti.

On Wednesday, there was more good news for the Truss campaign as a ConservativeHome poll of Tory members put her 32 percentage points ahead of Mr Sunak in the leadership contest.

The survey of about 1,000 Tory members found 58 per cent will vote for Ms Truss and 26 per cent for Mr Sunak, with the rest not voting for either candidate or saying they were yet to decide.

The lead was almost identical to the results of a YouGov poll of Tory members published on Tuesday, which put Ms Truss 34 percentage points ahead of Mr Sunak, the former chancellor.

In a separate development, Mr Hunt, who was England’s longest serving health secretary, claimed that “Stalinist" targets are stifling the NHS and must be ditched.

Mr Hunt, who also ran in this summer's leadership contest, said medics and managers were being “stifled” by layers of bureaucracy which did not put patients first.

Mr Javid, who was chancellor before Mr Sunak took over when he quit, singled out his former Treasury colleague’s reluctance to promise tax cuts in his endorsement.

Mr Javid wrote in The Times: “Over the long-term we are more likely to be fiscally sustainable by improving trend growth.

“Only by getting growth back to pre-financial crisis levels can we hope to support the high-quality public services people rightly expect.

“Some claim that tax cuts can only come once we have growth. I believe the exact opposite — tax cuts are a prerequisite for growth.

“Of course we need more than that, especially significant supply side reform, but tax cuts now are essential. There are no risk-free options in government. However, in my view, not cutting taxes carries an even greater risk.

“With only two years before the next election, there has been a temptation to just ‘get the barnacles off the boat’ and avoid any short-term political pain for long-term national gain. We must reject that.

“As a nation we are sleepwalking into a big-state, high-tax, low-growth, social democratic model which risks us becoming a middle-income economy by the 2030s with the loss of global influence and power.”

No more 'Stalinist centralism' in the NHS

Meanwhile Mr Hunt, writing for The Telegraph, said: “Stalinist centralism … has given the NHS more targets than any healthcare system anywhere in the world. Targets turn patients into numbers and often generate tick-box processes that consume time and energy and distract staff from the patient in front of them.”

The MP, who is now chairman of the House of Commons health and social care committee, has said he regretted not tackling the issue while he was health secretary from 2012 to 2018.

Mr Hunt said he had considered scrapping targets many times and tried to create a more “balanced” regulatory system, but ultimately failed to reduce the number of conflicting priorities facing NHS managers.

Mr Hunt said national targets should be scrapped and replaced with more accessible transparent data, allowing people to compare performance with different parts of the NHS.

His comments come after The Telegraph launched its NHS Data Tracker – the first dashboard to comprehensively track the performance of the NHS in England for consumers.

Mr Hunt said he was concerned that the NHS has not played a major part in the Tory leadership campaign, despite its perilous state.

Writing for this newspaper, he said: “This makes no sense because come September, it is overwhelmingly likely that after sky-rocketing energy bills the most pressing issue facing the new prime minister will be a looming winter crisis. Judging by the perilous state of ambulance and A&E services this summer, this winter looks like it will be the toughest ever.”

Mr Hunt said he believed Mr Sunak had shown “a willingness to confront difficult truths” and the need for reform of the NHS.