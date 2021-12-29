Sajid Javid criticises Welsh government as Covid rules hit parkrun

Sajid Javid has criticised the Welsh government for limiting outdoor gatherings after parkrun decided to cancel its events.

The UK health secretary tweeted: “Parkrun has helped so many people improve their health across the UK. I can’t see how restricting outdoor exercise in this way is justified or proportionate.”

Since 26 December, all outdoor gatherings of 50 or more adults have been prohibited in Wales. The rule prompted parkrun to put a temporary stop to its Welsh events, which often attract more than that number.

Junior parkruns, which are for children aged four to 14, can continue. Parkruns in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland have been going ahead as usual.

“We know that some Welsh parkrun events regularly have fewer than 50 people attending. However, it would take a very small influx (at what is typically a very busy time of year) for them to exceed the limit,” parkrun said in a statement.

“We understand that this news will be incredibly disappointing to many Welsh parkrunners, and we’d like to reassure you all that we will do everything we can to bring parkrun events back across Wales as soon as these restrictions are lifted.”

The former communities secretary Robert Jenrick called the Welsh decision on outdoor gatherings “madness”. He tweeted: “Having worked with councils to restart parkrun in England this summer, it would be madness to stop it again in Wales or elsewhere. It’s outdoors, and quite obviously brings huge health benefits.”

The Welsh Athletics boss James Williams also called on Wales’s government to reconsider the move. “Of all the activities that can’t take place, sadly the one that probably provides the biggest health benefit to everyone across Wales is the one activity that sadly has to stop,” he told the BBC Radio Wales Breakfast programme.

This month researchers estimated that UK parkrun – which organises free 5km runs every Saturday morning – generates at least £150m in health and wellbeing impact each year.