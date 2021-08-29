Saira Khan Takes Legal Action Over Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins Injury

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins contestant Saira Khan has revealed she’s taking legal action after suffering “life-long” injuries on the show.

The former Apprentice finalist is one of 12 stars taking part in the new series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, which has repeatedly been named as the most grueling reality show going.

But while Saira has credited her involvement in the show with helping her get certain aspects of her life in perspective, it clearly wasn’t all smooth sailing during production.

In an interview with The Sun published on Sunday, she revealed that she’s begun legal proceedings after an undisclosed incident on the set of the Channel 4 reality show.

“Unfortunately legally I can’t go into much detail about it because it’s still ongoing,” Saira explained.

“I was left with life-long scars, physical ones. That’s very hard to cope with.

“I am a very fit individual and to go onto a show and then have experienced what I did, I was in real shock.”

Saira then cryptically added: “The show was great in supporting, but it’s gone beyond that. It’s gone onto something a bit bigger than that.”

HuffPost UK has contacted a representative for Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins for comment.

Having finished as runner up in the first series of The Apprentice in 2005, Saira is now best known for her stint on the Loose Women panel, quitting the daytime show earlier this year, after wrapping filming on SAS: Who Dares Wins.

“I did take big drastic steps [after SAS: Who Dares Wins],” she told The Sun. “I left Loose Women and, interestingly, Andrea McLean left Loose Women after doing SAS.

“It changes your life. You realise you’ve got to cut through the shit and start living.”

Saira’s other reality TV credits include Celebrity Big Brother and Dancing On Ice.

The new series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins launches on Channel 4 on Sunday night at 9pm.

Other contestants being put through their paces this time around include chart-topping singer Alexandra Burke, Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba, reality star Kerry Katona and footballer Kieron Dyer.

