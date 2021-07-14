Saira Banu Thanks CM Uddhav Thackeray, Others For Dilip Kumar's Grand Farewell

Saira Banu has thanked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Aditya Thackeray and Mumbai Police, among others, for helping organise a beautiful farewell for Dilip Kumar. The legendary actor passed away on 7 July at the age of 98. He was laid to rest with full state honours at Mumbai's Juhu Qabrastan.

Banu thanked the Maharastra government by putting a board outside their Pali Hill residence.

"Most grateful to our honourable Chief Minister Shri Uddhav Thackeray Saheb, Shri Sharad Pawar Saheb, Aditya Thackeray ji and Shri Sachin Ahir, the Pali Hill residents and the Mumbai Police. A sincere heartfelt thank you for your loving support and co-operation to bid farewell to Dilip Kumar Sahab. Thanking you, Mrs Dilip Kumar", the billboard reads.

Dilip Kumar breathed his last at Hinduja Hospital. He was hospitalised since 30 June. Last month, Kumar was hospitalised twice due to breathing issues.

