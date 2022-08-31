Saipem appoints Alessandro Puliti new CEO

(Reuters) - Saipem has picked Alessandro Puliti as its new chief executive, replacing Francesco Caio who resigned from the role with immediate effect, the Italian energy services company said on Wednesday.

Puliti will also continue as general manager of the group, Saipem added.

Caio was appointed Saipem CEO in 2021 and presented an upbeat industrial plan before the group, controlled by energy major Eni and Italian state lender CDP, surprised the market with a hefty profit warning in January this year.

Saipem said Caio had resigned "as he considered completed, with the first half year results, his role to reposition and relaunch the company".

The company in late July confirmed its 2022 guidance and business plan targets after posting a first-half adjusted core profit of 321 million euros ($325 million).

(Reporting by Federica Urso, editing by Agnieszka Flak)