Sainz to seek out Alonso for McLaren advice

Sainz has just been signed to replace Alonso at the Woking-based team for 2019, having spent this season racing for Renault.

And although the pair are good friends off track, they have yet to have a conversation about their future because of the summer break.

However, in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, Sainz has said that he hoped to be able to lean on Alonso for some tips about life at McLaren when they meet again at Spa-Francorchamps.

Despite McLaren enduring a frustrating season that has not lived up to expectations, Sainz is excited about the challenge that lies ahead in helping try to lift the team up the grid.

But he thinks it far too early to make any predictions about 2019, as McLaren works on a restructuring to try to improve its fortunes.

Asked about he thinks is possible next year, he said: “I don’t know. I don’t know, because I haven’t been in touch with the factory yet.

“I haven’t been in touch with the people there. I just have been in touch with the management. Obviously the management is positive and I am very positive about the project.

“But until I get inside the project and start talking with the engineers, and anything like that, I won’t be able to judge that.”