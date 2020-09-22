Saints vs. Raiders live score, updates, highlights from NFL's 'Monday Night Football' game

Welcome to the NFL, Las Vegas.

The Raiders will play their first game in their new city on "Monday Night Football" — which also happens to be the 50-year anniversary of NFL's first "MNF" game. Las Vegas will host Drew Brees and the Saints inside the nearly $2 billion Allegiant Stadium, but whether Las Vegas can secure a win in its first home game without fans in the stands remains to be seen.

As part of that endeavor, Las Vegas will likely try to establish early success for second-year running back Josh Jacobs, who rushed for 93 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-30 Week 1 victory against the Panthers. He should help take considerable pressure off quarterback Derek Carr.

Vegas will also be able to look for rookie receiver Henry Ruggs III. He is in the lineup after being listed as questionable with a knee injury. Ruggs' presence will affect how many defenders New Orleans places in the box to stop Jacobs.

But even with Ruggs on the field, Carr might have a tough time picking apart a Saints secondary that intercepted Tom Brady twice in his Tampa Bay debut.

As for New Orleans' offense, Drew Brees (18-for-30 passing, 160 yards, two touchdowns, one interception) will have to do without his top receiving target, Michael Thomas, who has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Running back Alvin Kamara may be called on to be as much of a receiving threat as a rushing threat to offset that loss.

MORE: Inside Allegiant Stadium: Cost, capacity & more to know about Las Vegas Raiders' new home

Follow along as Sporting News tracks live scoring updates and highlights as the Saints visit the Raiders on "Monday Night Football." Follow for complete results from the NFL Week 2 game.

Raiders vs. Saints score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Raiders 0 17 — — — Saints 10 7 — — —

Raiders vs. Saints live updates, highlights from 'Monday Night Football'

Halftime: Saints 17, Raiders 17

9:50 p.m.: Some halftime stats: Carr is 17 of 23 through the air for 177 yards and two touchdowns; his biggest targets thus far are Edwards and Waller, who have 54 and 42 receiving yards, respectively. Jacobs has 11 carries for 26 yards, as well as two receptions for 15 yards.

For the Saints, Brees is 9 of 18 for 136 yards and one touchdown to one interception. Smith is his biggest receiver, nabbing four receptions for 80 yards. Kamara has 60 yards on nine carries and 23 yards off two receptions.

9:47 p.m.: FIELD GOAL. The Raiders' drive stalls at the 9-yard line, but that's plenty close enough for Daniel Carlson to knock through the game-tying field goal.

9:45 p.m.: Raiders are now inside the 20-yard line thanks to a 12-yard reception by Waller, who has been a big target for Carr in this first half.

9:40 p.m.: INTERCEPTION. Nicholas Morrow picks off Brees and gets the Raiders the ball at Saints 40 with 48 seconds and three timeouts. A complete turn of events right before the half.

9:35 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN. And there's another touchdown for the Raiders, this time on a 15-yard comeback route to Zay Jones to make it 17-14 Saints. That's big, considering Las Vegas gets the ball back to start the second half. Las Vegas scores on two drives of 11 and 10 plays, respectively, to make it a field goal game.

9:29 p.m.: Carr converts another third down with a 20-yard gain to Edwards down to the 16-yard line.

9:26 p.m.: A nice move by Nelson Agholor gets the Raiders a much-needed first down. They're driving at the 49.

9:20 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN. Brees hits Jared Cook for a 6-yard touchdown on the inside slant, making him 4 of 5 for 74 yards and a score on that drive.

9:17 p.m.: Brees hits his third different target to get inside the 25, but he's a little gimpy walking into the huddle. Something to monitor, potentially.

9:13 p.m.: Saints get right back at it with a 16-yard screen to Kamara out to the 40.

