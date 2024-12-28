Saints thrash Newcastle to end losing run

Josh Kemeny was among the scorers as Saints ran in six first-half tries [Getty Images]

Gallagher Premiership

Northampton (40) 61

Tries: Coles, Davison 2, Mitchell, Kemeny, Freeman, Pearson 2, Hutchinson Cons: Smith 6, Hutchinson 2

Newcastle (0) 0

Northampton Saints ended a run of three straight Premiership defeats as they hammered Newcastle Falcons 61-0 at the Cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

Falcons were all at sea as Trevor Davison's brace and tries from Alex Coles and Alex Mitchell secured the try bonus-point in just 15 minutes.

Josh Kemeny and Tommy Freeman pushed the lead out to 40-0 at half-time as Newcastle's hopes of ending a 26-month winless away run were sunk without trace.

Tom Pearson added two quick tries after the break before Rory Hutchinson's last-gasp score heaped more misery on the scoreless visitors.

More to follow.

Northampton: Hendy; Freeman, Litchfield, Dingwall (c), Sleightholme; Smith, Mitchell; West, Walker, Davison, Munga, Coles, Kemeny, Pearson, Pollock.

Replacements: Langdon, Haffar, Green, Mayanavanua, Scott-Young, Mapu, McParland, Hutchinson.

Sin-bin: Smith (31).

Newcastle: Brown; Radwan, Hearle, Doherty, Stevenson; Connon, Stuart; McCallum, Fletcher, Palframan, De Chaves, McDonald, Lockwood, Gordon, Chick (c).

Replacements: Byrne, Rewcastle, Hancock, Hawkins, Van der Walt, O'Sullivan, Metcalf, Spencer.

Referee: Luke Pearce.