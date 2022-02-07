Saints Star Alvin Kamara Jailed After Pro Bowl On Battery Charge

After playing in the Pro Bowl on Sunday, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested and accused of beating someone the night before in a Las Vegas nightclub.

Kamara had four catches for 23 yards for the NFC in the game, then was taken into custody and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Kamara remained in jail Sunday night.

Alvin Kamara played for the NFC in the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas and made four catches. (Photo: Christian Petersen via Getty Images)

His bail was set at $5,000 and a court hearing was scheduled for Monday afternoon, a jail official said. Las Vegas police say they were dispatched to a hospital Saturday where a person had reported a battery at a nightclub.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.