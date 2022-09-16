Saints QB Winston gets another shot at Brady's Bucs

BRETT MARTEL
·5 min read
  • New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) works in the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    1/4

    Saints Falcons Football

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) works in the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) signals to the sideline as he stands by the offense on the field in the second half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    2/4

    Buccaneers Cowboys Football

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) signals to the sideline as he stands by the offense on the field in the second half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) celebrates victory over the Atlanta Falcons after the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 27-26. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    3/4

    Saints Falcons Football

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) celebrates victory over the Atlanta Falcons after the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 27-26. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    4/4

    Buccaneers Cowboys Football

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) works in the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) signals to the sideline as he stands by the offense on the field in the second half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) celebrates victory over the Atlanta Falcons after the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 27-26. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston patiently entertained a series of questions about the last time he faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Superdome.

As he did, it was apparent Winston wasn't too interested in dwelling on the moment his 2021 season ended with a left knee injury on a tackle by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White.

“Hopefully, I don’t have to relive that moment again," said Winston, who missed the last nine games of last season while recovering from reconstructive surgery. “I’m just pressing forward and keeping my eyes focused on this week.”

The Buccaneers (1-0) are back in New Orleans (1-0) on Sunday in a game that would give the winner an early lead in the NFC South.

“I’m just grateful I have this opportunity now,” Winston said. “I’m here now — healthy — and I’m ready to rock. That’s it.”

Tampa Bay opened its third season with seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady at quarterback by riding running back Leonard Fournette's 127 yards rushing to a comfortable 19-3 victory over Dallas.

The Saints by contrast, needed the largest fourth-quarter comeback in franchise history to prevail at Atlanta, scoring 17 straight points inside the final 12 minutes to win 27-26.

Now Winston gets his second start against the team that drafted him first overall in 2015, but let him go in 2020 when Brady chose to sign with the Bucs after two decades with New England.

“They’re just another team. I’ve got a lot of respect for a lot of those players, some of my old teammates,” Winston said. “But, at the end of the day, it’s a division game, going against the best in Tom Brady. But I don’t get to go against him. I get to go against Devin White and (linebacker) Lavonte David, and (safety) Antoine Winfield and (defensive tackle) Vita Vea and (edge rusher) Shaq Barrett.”

While Brady won a Super Bowl in his first season with Tampa Bay and made the playoffs in his second, the Bucs have gone 0-4 in regular-season games against New Orleans during that span. Brady has thrown eight interceptions in those losses.

“That’s probably the thing that jumps out the most — turnovers," Brady said. "They are a very physical team. I think they beat us up physically. It’s a tough, hard-nosed team. They’re very well coached.”

Saints first-year coach Dennis Allen was New Orleans' defensive coordinator for the first three of those games and served as interim coach in a 9-0 victory at Tampa Bay last December, when Sean Payton stayed home because of a positive COVID-19 test.

Allen continues to oversee and call plays for New Orleans' defense.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles hopes his offense has a better plan for Allen's unit this time.

“Anytime you lose to a team more than once or twice," Bowles said, "you try to put a finger on what they’re trying to do and what you’re doing — and what you can do differently.”

NO GRUDGES

Winston said White reached out to him after the injury last year and that there are no hard feelings.

“Me and him are great. I can't be mad at somebody for playing football,” Winston said. “He felt bad for a second, but he's a football player. He's a great football player, so he kept going.”

QUIETING THE CROWD

White, who grew up in Louisiana and starred at LSU, said he loves returning to his home state to face the Saints and their rabid fans in the Superdome.

“You want to shut that crowd up. It’s better than getting your own crowd hyped,” the fourth-year pro said. “If everybody takes that same approach — make them be quiet and don’t give them (anything) to cheer about — it will all play out in our favor.”

RECEIVING TRIO

Last season, Saints QBs didn't have the option of throwing to Michael Thomas, who was injured, Jarvis Landry, who was acquired in free agency this offseason, or Chris Olave, the club's top draft pick last spring.

The three combined for 212 yards and two TDs receiving last week at Atlanta.

“It’s fun. I’ve been there before," Winston said, recalling his days in Tampa Bay with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and ex-Buc DeSean Jackson. "When things are in sync and you execute, beautiful things happen. You have those targets and those competitors on the outside, you do your best to get them the ball.”

FAMILIAR FACE

Receiver Julio Jones made his debut for the Bucs with three receptions for 69 yards last week. He spent 10 of his first 11 seasons in the NFC South with the Atlanta Falcons, so he is familiar with the Saints. In 18 career games against New Orleans, Jones has 102 receptions for an average of 15.8 yards per catch and three touchdowns.

YOUNG LINE

Tampa Bay's offensive line lost two starters during training camp, replaced by second-year pro Robert Hainsey at center and rookie Luke Goedeke at left guard. Both made their first NFL starts last week, when the Bucs' effective running game helped minimize Brady’s exposure to the Cowboys pass rush.

“The more we run the ball, the more it tires them out and we can kind of pound on them a little bit,” right tackle Tristan Wirfs said. “If we’re throwing the ball a ton, we’re just playing into their hands.”

___

AP Sports Writer Fred Goodall in Tampa, Florida, contributed to this report.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Latest Stories

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Quebec welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse wins on UFC 279 undercard

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse posted his first UFC victory, earning a split decision Saturday over American Darian Weeks on the UFC 279 undercard. The judges scored it 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 for the 30-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que. Weeks looked surprised as the scorecards were announced. "It was a close fight," said the six-foot-one Lainesse. "I have a big problem — it's always been my gas tank because I'm a powerful puncher. "I'm very happy to do th

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Mariners use 2 homers, Kirby's pitching to stop Braves 3-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Haggerty and Eugenio Suárez each hit a solo homer, George Kirby pitched into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat Atlanta 3-1 on Saturday night to snap the Braves' eight-game winning streak. A day after the Braves took sole possession of first place in the NL East for the first time all season, they fell a half-game behind the Mets again after New York beat Miami earlier in the night. It was another night of dominant pitching, and two big swings by the Mariners aga

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Ottawa Senators sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year, $1.35-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, US$1.35-million contract. The 27-year-old registered 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over 49 games with Vancouver last season before being shipped to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. Motte was held without a point over nine regular-season games with the Rangers, but had two goals in 15 playoff contests as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference final. The native of St. Clair, Mich., was selected in

  • Canadian NHL stars weigh in on a summer of Hockey Canada scandals: 'It's sad'

    HENDERSON, Nev. — Connor McDavid has answered the call to wear Canada's red Maple Leaf throughout his career. The same goes for Nathan MacKinnon. And like the rest of the country, the two stars watched from afar as a scandal-filled summer unfolded for Hockey Canada — the sport's national governing body — after news broke of an alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2018 world junior team. "I'm very proud to be Canadian, very proud to represent Hockey Canada," McDavid, the Edmonton Oiler

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Ewing's 5 straight birdies leads to LPGA win in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing ran off five straight on the back nine Sunday and closed with a 7-under 65 to hold off Xiyu Lin and win the Kroger Queen City Championship in the LPGA Tour's return to Cincinnati. Ewing now has three career wins, one in each of the last three years, though she came into this tournament without a top-10 finish all year. The 29-year-old American played bogey-free on a rain-softened course and was pushed to the very end by Lin, who birdied two of her last three holes fo

  • Canada, U.S. take women's hockey rivalry to B.C. in November

    CALGARY — Fresh off winning a women's world hockey championship, Canada will host archrival U.S. in Kelowna and Kamloops, B.C. in November. Games Nov. 15 in Kelowna and Nov. 17 in Kamloops are part of a Rivalry Series between the two countries this winter. Canada edged the U.S. 2-1 for the world title Sept. 4 in Herning, Denmark. The two countries will also meet Nov. 20 in Seattle as part of the seven-game series. Other dates and locations have yet to be announced. Canada went 3-1-1 against the

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • Ottawa Senators sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year, $1.35-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, US$1.35-million contract. The 27-year-old registered 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over 49 games with Vancouver last season before being shipped to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. Motte was held without a point over nine regular-season games with the Rangers, but had two goals in 15 playoff contests as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference final. The native of St. Clair, Mich., was selected in

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Fantasy hockey's ZeroG strategy: Why you shouldn't draft a goalie early

    Waiting until the later rounds to draft a goalie can pay big dividends in fantasy hockey. Here's why.

  • Home-field advantage is CF Montreal’s next objective as playoffs near

    MONTREAL — With a post-season spot assured and four games to spare, CF Montreal has turned its attention to securing home-field advantage in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs. Montreal (16-9-5) secured its first playoff appearance since advancing to the semifinals in 2016 with a dramatic equalizer from Zachary Brault-Guillard in the fifth minute of stoppage time in a 2-2 draw with Columbus on Friday. The club enters Tuesday's game against the visiting Chicago Fire in second place in the Ea

  • Jays score early, often in 11-7 win over Rangers

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Danny Jansen homered and matching a career high with four hits, Santiago Espinal tied his career highs with three hits and three RBIs, and Raimel Tapia hit a three-run homer as Toronto’s bottom of the order led an early onslaught in an 11-7 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday night. All 11 Blue Jays runs came in the first four innings, helping Kevin Gausman to his fourth consecutive win. The Blue Jays are a season-best 18 games over .500 and pulled within one-half

  • NFL Week 2 Picks: Angry Pat Mahomes match for anybody

    Voch Lombardi previews the Thursday Night Football game between the Chiefs and Chargers.