Saints QB Jameis Winston returns from injury, looks good in limited duty

The New Orleans Saints wanted to see something out of Jameis Winston before the regular season started. He is coming off a torn ACL that ended his 2021 season early. He has been dealing with a foot injury this preseason and didn't play in the Saints' first two games.

Even though Winston threw just a few passes on Friday night, the Saints had to be happy with what they saw.

Winston made his first appearance of the preseason and had a nice first drive against the Los Angeles Chargers, which will ease some concerns. He made a really nice throw to Jarvis Landry for a first down.

JAMEIS ➡️ JARVIS. FIRST DOWN.



We can get used to this.



📺 FOX-8

Winston also moved well on a later play, climbing the pocket to find Landry for 15 yards. That's a big test for him given the knee and foot injuries. Winston completed all four passes on New Orleans' first drive. Mark Ingram capped it with a short touchdown run.

After that first drive, Winston took a seat and Andy Dalton entered the game. There was no reason to risk Winston to any injury after he looked sharp on his lone drive.

The Saints wanted to get Winston some snaps before the regular season started. He tore his ACL last Oct. 31 and hadn't played since. Winston looked sharp and threw the ball well, and the Saints can feel good about him heading into the regular season.