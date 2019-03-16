Saints Pro Bowl center Max Unger retires, report says

Max Unger has decided to hang up his cleats.

The Saints center made three Pro Bowls in his 10 NFL seasons, but according to a report from ESPN, he is retiring.

Source: Saints C Max Unger has retired. Wow. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 16, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Unger, 32, was originally drafted by the Seahawks in the second round in 2009.

He was coming into the third season of a three-year, $22 million deal he signed with New Orleans in 2017.

Since he came over to New Orleans in 2015, the Saints have ranked second, first, second and eighth in the NFL in total offense.

MORE: NFL free agency rumors: Blake Bortles to visit Rams after Jaguars release | NFL free agency rumors: Colin Kaepernick could be interested in playing QB for Dolphins

Unger played and started in all but one game for the Saints in his four years with the team.