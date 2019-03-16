Saints Pro Bowl center Max Unger retires, report says

Max Unger was named to the Pro Bowl last season but he has decided to hang up his cleats.

Max Unger has decided to hang up his cleats.

The Saints center made three Pro Bowls in his 10 NFL seasons, but according to a report from ESPN, he is retiring.

Unger, 32, was originally drafted by the Seahawks in the second round in 2009.

He was coming into the third season of a three-year, $22 million deal he signed with New Orleans in 2017.

Since he came over to New Orleans in 2015, the Saints have ranked second, first, second and eighth in the NFL in total offense.

Unger played and started in all but one game for the Saints in his four years with the team.

