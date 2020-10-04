Report: Saints FB Michael Burton tests positive for COVID-19, continuing NFL's pandemic headache

The coronavirus has found its way to yet another NFL team.

New Orleans Saints fullback Michael Burton has tested positive for COVID-19, according to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio.

The Saints are now reportedly awaiting test results for six other players who were in close proximity to Burton on the Saints’ team flight to Detroit, including Alvin Kamara, as well as a re-test for Burton.

The Saints are currently scheduled to play the Detroit Lions on the road on Sunday, but a positive coronavirus will likely force one more scheduling tweak for a league that is facing the realities of playing a season during a pandemic this week.

COVID-19 reaches fourth NFL locker room this week

A third NFL game is feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic this week. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) More

For a while, it looked like the NFL was, against all odds, pulling it off. The league reached the end of Week 3 with no known coronavirus infections during the season among the hundreds of players on its 32 teams.

And then Week 4 began.

First, the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings had to shut down their facilities after several members of the Titans tested positive following their Week 3 game. 16 members of the Titans in total have tested positive, though the Vikings appear to have avoided infection.

The Titans’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4 was eventually postponed to Week 7.

Days later, positive tests on both the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs, including Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, forced the NFL to delay another game to at least Monday or Tuesday. No other Patriots players have reportedly tested positive, so that game might at least avoid a multi-week delay.

Whatever the NFL does to handle this weeks Saints-Lions game, it will be the third time this week it has had to rush into action following a coronavirus infection. And there is absolutely no guarantee that this is going to be the final COVID-19 episode of a season that is suddenly looking quite long.

More from Yahoo Sports: