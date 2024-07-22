Saints will not hide in Premier League - Martin

Southampton begin their Premier League season away at Newcastle United [Getty Images]

Southampton manager Russell Martin is hoping to "surprise some people" this season as he prepares to lead them in the Premier League.

Saints booked their spot back in the top-flight via the play-offs in May when they beat Leeds at Wembley.

Martin has been credited with ingraining a style of football that encouraged his players to be comfortable on the ball and across the whole pitch.

The 38-year-old said his team must not lose their identity and what brought them so much success last campaign.

"It’s illogical to me that we would get to the Premier League and then through fear or lack of belief we would then do something else," Martin told BBC Sport.

"There are going to be games when we play against amazing opposition and maybe look a bit different but we won’t go away to say Man City or Liverpool and set up to camp, we just won’t do it.

"We have to accept sometimes we’ll get beat but then other times we’ll have beautiful moments and games and results people don’t expect, maybe we’ll surprise some people."

Former Norwich defender Martin will be taking charge of a top-flight side for the first time.

"I understand now that when we win – I have the quote on my wall – the game model won’t be questioned, people may even talk about it in a nice positive way," Martin added.

"But when we lose it will be the first thing they talk about. It won’t be about the quality of the opposition it will be about me being naive and the players not being able to implement the game model which they did so brilliantly last season.

"Until I’m told otherwise, we will continue like this on our journey together."

Saints got their pre season under way on Friday with a 7-1 victory away at National League side Eastleigh.

Debutant Yukinari Sugawara, who signed from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, scored a long-range effort.

"Everyone knows that the Premier League is the best league in the world," the 24-year-old Japan international told BBC Sport.

"I'm really excited to be here and compete against some of the best players. It is one of my goals in my career to play in this league.

"I have to show myself on this pitch, it isn't easy but I have to give everything, this is the challenge for me."

Saints begin the new season on 17 August when they visit Newcastle.