Saints, New Orleans mayor agree to plan to allow fans at home games starting Sunday

The New Orleans Saints announced on Tuesday a plan with Mayor LaToya Cantrell to allow fans to attend home games starting Sunday.

The Saints play the Carolina Panthers at the Superdome on Sunday, and 3,000 tickets will be made available to season ticket holders.

“Mayor LaToya Cantrell in partnership with the New Orleans Saints have agreed to a phased and deliberate pilot approach allowing fans to attend Saints games in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, beginning with this weekend's game against the Carolina Panthers,” a team statement reads.

“Season ticket holders will have access to 3,000 tickets that will be distributed for the October 25th Carolina home game to be played at noon CT.”

The plan is to then increase capacity to 6,000 fans for November games against the San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons and 15,000 fans for December home games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings “barring any change in local health & safety guidelines.”

The announcement encouraged fans to wear masks, socially distance and promote “a healthy and safe environment for our fans.” The statement did not note that masks will be mandated or lay out a plan to keep fans socially distanced.

Cantrell had previously denied Saints requests to host fans at 25 percent capacity (around 18,500 fans) amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Cantrell and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards were required to sign off on any plan fans to attend games.