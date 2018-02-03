Saints Mary's shoots for 18th straight against San Diego

Check off San Francisco and make it 17 straight wins for No. 13 Saint Mary's. The streak is the second longest this season and a school record for the Gaels.

It's San Diego's turn as the Toreros get a shot at ending the streak and not being the 18th consecutive victim when the Gaels travel to Jenny Craig Pavilion for a Saturday matchup.

The Toreros put up a valiant fight against Gonzaga on Thursday and had a chance to upset the No. 14 Bulldogs in Spokane, Wash. But a late 6-0 Gonzaga run doomed San Diego (15-8, 6-5 West Coast Conference) in a 69-59 loss.

"There's no moral victories," Toreros head coach Lamont Smith said on the postgame radio broadcast. "We feel we've come a long way in our program. We're not satisfied coming in here losing by 10, being down two points.

"We lost. We've got to get better at those crucial, critical points."

Smith lauded his defense, holding the Bulldogs, who came in averaging 87.4 points a game (fifth best in the nation), to only 69 points. But he lamented getting beat on the boards.

"I thought we did a great job defensively," Smith told the San Diego Union Tribune. "We just had a hard time boxing out.

"We gave them too many second-chance opportunities and it's hard to do that and win on the road."

Smith has very little time to regroup and get his troops ready for Saint Mary's.

"Regardless of what happened (against Gonzaga), we'll be ready to play," he said.

The Gaels haven't had a hard time winning at home or on the road this season.

Saint Mary's (22-2, 11-0) has not lost since falling to Georgia in overtime on Nov. 26. The Gaels are coming off a 79-43 beatdown of their Bay Area neighbor San Francisco as Jock Landale recorded his 15th double-double of the season, scoring 26 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.