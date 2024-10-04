Saints fans to create synchronised light show

CUE Audio have produced light displays for other clubs in the UK, including Aston Villa [CUE Audio]

A rugby team has called on its fans to use their mobile phones to create a synchronised light show to welcome players onto the pitch.

Northampton Saints has said Friday's game will be the first time such a display will have been seen at a rugby union fixture.

A special app will link the mobile phone lights and screens to music.

The club said it "can’t wait to see the stadium lit up like never before by our own supporters”.

The defending champions have been preparing to welcome Harlequins for their first Premiership Friday night home match of the season.

Before the kick off at 19:45 BST, there will be announcement at Franklin's Gardens inviting fans to open the Stadium FX app and point their phones at the pitch.

A system designed by the American firm CUE Audio will then synchronise every phone's light and camera to music.

The club said the app did not rely on access to the internet, mobile phone networks or Bluetooth so there would not be any problem with hundreds of people connecting at the same time.

The app also has the facility to record the light show.

CUE Audio has used similar technology for displays at American sporting events including F1 Grands Prix.

Jack Miller from the club said: "We’re incredibly excited to bring our supporters a unique opportunity to be part of Saints’ run out onto the pitch on Friday evening.

“We’re sure those in attendance will love the experience, and we’re urging all match-goers on Friday to get involved.

"We can’t wait to see cinch Stadium lit up like never before by our own supporters.”

