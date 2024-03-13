Saints and ex-Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay agree on 1-year deal, AP source says

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints and former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay have agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $5 million, a personal familiar with the matter said Tuesday night.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement, first reported by NFL Network, had not been announced.

Gay has played four seasons in the NFL — all with Kansas City, which drafted him in the second round out of Mississippi State in 2020.

The two-time Super Bowl winner has played in 57 games with 47 starts and has 233 tackles and five sacks to go with four fumble recoveries, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Last season, Gay started 15 games and had 58 tackles, including one sack. He recovered three fumbles, forced a fumble and intercepted a pass.

In New Orleans, Gay will join a linebacker corps anchored by defensive captain Demario Davis, who on Monday agreed to a two-year contract through 2025.

Gay becomes the second former member of Kansas City's defensive front to join the Saints in the past two offseasons. Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders left the Chiefs for New Orleans during free agency in last year.

Brett Martel, The Associated Press