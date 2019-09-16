Saints' Drew Brees to see hand specialist, worried injury 'could be significant'

Drew Brees has managed to avoid injury for most of his career, but it caught up to him at the worst time possible during New Orleans' crucial NFC title rematch in Los Angeles.

The Saints quarterback was sidelined after two series with an apparent thumb injury to his throwing hand and watched on the sidelines as backup Teddy Bridgewater took over under center Sunday against the Rams.

After the game, Brees confirmed he was going to see a hand specialist in L.A.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He also added he was concerned the injury "could be significant."

Drew Brees says he hurt his thumb on the pass attempt to Jared Cook & that he hit it on Aaron Donald. Says he is seeing the hand specialist in LA today. Adds he is concerned and that it could be significant. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 16, 2019

Brees made contact with Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald in the first quarter and had his hand taped as a precaution.

Story continues

Saints QB Drew Brees has been removed from the game after he hit his throwing hand on the hand of Aaron Donald during a pass rush.



Teddy Bridgewater is now in at QB. pic.twitter.com/5qCmqUJEJd



— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 15, 2019

Saints coach Sean Payton also confirmed to Fox Sports that Brees had trouble gripping the ball.

Payton told reporters after the game that the team would have an update Tuesday.

Payton says Brees was feeling pain, but wouldn’t comment much more on the injury. He said they’ll have an update in 2 days. — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) September 15, 2019

MORE: NFL trade rumors: Dolphins have spoken with teams about moving Kenyan Drake | James Conner injury update: Steelers star (knee) questionable to return vs. Seahawks | Antonio Brown scores first touchdown with Patriots off Tom Brady pass

Should something happen to Bridgewater, who substituted to play just his seventh game over the last three seasons, New Orleans also has quarterback Taysom Hill on the roster.

The Rams defeated the Saints, 27-9, on Sunday.