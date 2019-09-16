Saints' Drew Brees to see hand specialist, worried injury 'could be significant'

Drew Brees has managed to avoid injury for most of his career, but it caught up to him at the worst time possible during New Orleans' crucial NFC title rematch in Los Angeles.

The Saints quarterback was sidelined after two series with an apparent thumb injury to his throwing hand and watched on the sidelines as backup Teddy Bridgewater took over under center Sunday against the Rams.

After the game, Brees confirmed he was going to see a hand specialist in L.A.

He also added he was concerned the injury "could be significant."

Brees made contact with Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald in the first quarter and had his hand taped as a precaution.

Saints coach Sean Payton also confirmed to Fox Sports that Brees had trouble gripping the ball.

Payton told reporters after the game that the team would have an update Tuesday.

Should something happen to Bridgewater, who substituted to play just his seventh game over the last three seasons, New Orleans also has quarterback Taysom Hill on the roster.

The Rams defeated the Saints, 27-9, on Sunday.

