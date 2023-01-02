Saints beat Eagles, but late push not enough for playoffs

·4 min read

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cameron Jordan waved his arms in ferocious pursuit and went on another QB hunt. One, two, three times New Orleans’ defensive end chased down and sacked Gardner Minshew.

The total was a big one: Jordan is now the Saints’ career sack leader with 115 1/2, a number that seemed unlikely when he had one sack as a rookie in 2011.

“I just needed an opportunity,” Jordan said.

Jordan got his. The Saints won't get a chance at the playoffs after Green Bay knocked off Minnesota and eliminated them from an NFC wild-card spot.

The Saints beat the Eagles 20-10 but were eliminated from the NFC South title race when Tampa Bay rallied to beat Carolina. The victory temporarily put a wild list of scenarios in play for the Saints to make it as a wild card, but the Packers' ended those long-shot hopes.

The Saints (7-9), though, showed plenty of moxie in coming to Philadelphia and beating the 13-win Eagles -- though star QB Jalen Hurts was sidelined for the second straight game with a sprained right shoulder.

New Orleans has showed no quit under first-year coach Dennis Allen. The Saints beat Atlanta two weeks ago and then refused to fold after falling behind by two scores last week at Cleveland during the coldest game in franchise history (9 degrees). The Saints scored 17 straight points and made a game-saving defensive stand at the end to win consecutive games for the first time this season.

Now make it three.

“I’ve been saying that the last few weeks, we have a gritty, tough group and there’s a lot of fight in those guys in the locker room and they continue to do that,” Allen said.

Jordan led a Saints defense that sacked Minshew six times and never allowed the Eagles to make a serious rally as they played with the No. 1 seed in the NFC at stake.

Hey, at least the Eagles are in the playoffs.

The Saints tried their best to make Sunday’s finale at home against Carolina mean something.

“We set out three weeks ago that we wanted to try to go 4-0 and that’s all we could really control,” Allen said. "We’ve been able to get three of them and we’ve got another tough opponent next week.”

Jordan was fined earlier this season after the NFL concluded that he faked an injury in the fourth quarter of New Orleans’ 17-16 loss at Tampa Bay on Dec. 5. The Saints also were fined. Jordan and the team denied any wrongdoing.

But there’s no doubt about the numbers Jordan has amassed over a career spent entirely with the Saints. He jumped from one sack as a rookie to eight and then to 12 1/2 in 2013. He had a career-best in 15 1/2 in 2019 and his three Sunday moved him past Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson, who had 115.

“Granted, it was against Gardner Minshew and not Jalen Hurts,” Jordan said.

Jordan even realized what Philly found out the hard way: Minshew is no Hurts.

“I don’t want to just be a pass rusher,” Jordan said. “They don’t run to my side for a reason.”

The Saints gave Jordan the game ball. Kaden Elliss and Carl Granderson combined for New Orleans' other three sacks.

Andy Dalton, who threw for 204 yards, completed his first 13 passes, including a 58-yard reception by Rashid Shaheed. That play set up one of two field goals by Wil Lutz in the first half. Taysom Hill had a 1-yard TD run for New Orleans, which led 13-0 at halftime.

“I think if you just look at our season, we have had games similar to the last couple, but we haven’t been able to finish them,” Dalton said. “The last several games we had we have been able to find ways to win. I think that’s one thing when you look at our season, we are going to look back at several games and say, ‘Man if we would have done one or two more things then the record could look a lot different.’”

Marshon Lattimore returned after he missed 10 straight games with a lacerated kidney and then returned an interception for a game-clinching touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

“You want to be playing your best football at the end of the year and I feel like we are doing that,” Dalton said.

But it ended up being too late.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Dan Gelston, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Panthers' division title hopes dashed in 30-24 loss to Bucs

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carolina fired its coach after a 1-4 start, then traded star running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Robbie Anderson. Somehow, the Panthers managed to play themselves back into the race for the NFC South championship. They came into Sunday's game against Tampa Bay controlling their own destiny, but a 30-24 loss ended the Panthers' division title hopes. “We fight until the end,” Panthers cornerback Keith Taylor Jr. said. “They ended up making more plays than we did.”

  • NFL Week 17 scores, live updates: Giants, Bucs clinch playoff spots; Jets eliminated from contention

    The New York Giants punched their postseason ticket wtih a 38-10 rout of the Colts, while Tampa Bay secured its second consecutive NFC South title.

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Rookie punter Jake Camarda's wild, heads-up play helps save Bucs, Tom Brady's 14th straight playoff berth

    Brady and Mike Evans were the stars on Sunday. But Camarda played a strong supporting role with the division on the line.

  • Blackhawks veteran Jake McCabe tired of playing on losing teams: 'Frankly, it sucks'

    Jake McCabe is enjoying a productive season in Chicago, but his personal stats don't mean much to him at this point.

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Stamkos gets 498th goal, Lightning beat Coyotes 5-3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored his 498th goal and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied to beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Saturday. Stamkos stopped a six-game goal drought, putting the Lightning ahead 3-2 from the left circle during a power play at 11:12 of the second period. The star center tied Glenn Anderson for 47th place on the career list. The Lightning captain has 189 power-play goals, one away from tying Pierre Turgeon for 22nd all-time. Stamkos also had a third-period assist and ti

  • Tatum, Brown score 29 each and Celtics beat Clippers 116-110

    BOSTON (AP) — Even from atop the NBA standings, the Boston Celtics remember the losses. Three weeks after absorbing their worst one of the season in Los Angeles, the Celtics turned back the Clippers in Boston 116-110 on Thursday night, getting 29 points apiece from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. “We definitely wanted to play better than we played last time,” Brown said. “Those guys beat us up pretty bad in L.A. So we wanted to change the narrative tonight on our home floor and come out and get a

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • Johnston, Seguin lead Stars over Wild 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Tyler Seguin scored twice as the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday. Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who outshot Minnesota 43-25. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for his third straight victory. Kirill Kaprizov scored his 20th goal of the season for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 39 saves. Dallas won the special teams battle, scoring twice on three power plays and blanking the

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Jags rout Texans 31-3 to end 9-game skid vs. Houston

    HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Etienne ran for 108 yards and a touchdown before halftime, Tyson Campbell returned a fumble for a score and the Jacksonville Jaguars snapped a nine-game skid against Houston by routing the Texans 31-3 on Sunday for their fourth straight victory overall. Jacksonville (8-8) is in first place in the AFC South and would win the division for the first time since 2017 with a victory at home over slumping Tennessee next week in the regular-season finale. The Titans (7-9) have drop

  • 'Pretty unacceptable': Nurse questions Raptors' identity after loss to Grizzlies

    The Grizzlies took a decisive win in Toronto, as the Raptors' playoff hopes continue to dwindle.