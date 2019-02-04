Saints' Michael Thomas, Tedd Ginn Jr. Troll Rams on Twitter During Super Bowl Loss

When the Patriots won Super Bowl LIII, perhaps the only people more excited about the result than folks in New England were Saints wide receivers Michael Thomas and Tedd Ginn Jr.

The Saints were at home after losing to the Rams in the NFC Championship, in due part because of a botched no-call that prevented New Orleans from sealing a win.

Celebrate the Patriots' Super Bowl win with Sports Illustrated's commemorative package

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As Los Angeles lost 13–3 in Sunday's title game, Thomas mocked the Rams for their performance. "Y’all better score more then 3 points in that new stadium," he wrote in one tweet.

Choppa Dat ???? — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) February 4, 2019

I THINK THEY DONE ?????? — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) February 4, 2019

Y’all better score more then 3 points in that new stadium — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) February 4, 2019

Leftover Gumbo — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) February 4, 2019

???????????????? — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) February 4, 2019

Ginn also got in a few digs at Los Angeles, breaking a two-month stretch of silence on Twitter to share his thoughts.

Story continues

Don’t cry now LA — Ted Ginn Jr (@TedGinnJr_19) February 4, 2019

And he miss congratulations — Ted Ginn Jr (@TedGinnJr_19) February 4, 2019

Perhaps the Saints can find some vindication in the Rams' defeat. New Orleans opened with 8-1 odds to win the Super Bowl next year; the same odds as Los Angeles.