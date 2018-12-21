Saints' Cameron Jordan argues with reporter about Ben Roethlisberger's Hall of Fame credentials

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan engaged in an entertaining argument with a reporter Thursday when asked about Ben Roethlisberger, and he took a jab at the Steelers quarterback in the process.

Ahead of New Orleans' Week 16 matchup against Pittsburgh, a reporter asked Jordan what the Steelers' offense does well and then went on to mention, "They've got a quarterback that might be going to the Hall of Fame." That's when Jordan interrupted and said, "Is that true? ... Really? In this era? You put him at a top three in this era?"

#Saints Cam Jordan is not buying the idea that #Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is a future Hall of Famer. Apparently, he's not even one of the Top 5 QB of his era - "I’d honestly put Eli before I put Ben" #PITvsNO #HereWeGo ➡️https://t.co/eUxl5N3Nxs⬅️ pic.twitter.com/uoBdAEu4jN — Simon Chester (@SimonAChester) December 20, 2018

There was some back and forth before the reporter amended his statement to put Roethlisberger in the top five. He then listed off quarterbacks that he believes are better: Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. He then added Peyton Manning, who retired after the 2015 season.

But, he didn't stop there.

“You’re saying he’s better than Philip Rivers right now? Career wise?” Jordan added. "I'd honestly put Eli (Manning) before I put Ben. But okay. ... Two Super Bowls."

Jordan did finally answer the question after the reporter rephrased it to focus on Pittsburgh's offense, and he did give the 15-year veteran, who has two Super Bowl titles, six Pro Bowl selections and earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2006, some respect.

“Big Ben is a monster of a quarterback in the back field," Jordan explained, via behindthesteelcurtain.com. "He’s able to extend plays, he has one of the top duo wide receivers in the league. James Conner is running extremely well. You know the numbers seem to be a little skewed, but when I turn on the film, he’s a hard runner.”

The Saints (12-2) will host the Steelers (8-5) on Sunday as both teams are sitting at the top of their division.