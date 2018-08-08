Saints' Alvin Kamara sounds off on 'Minnesota Miracle': 'S— just happened like that'

Alvin Kamara says he's over the Saints' botched playoff game against the Vikings, but is still bewildered at how that ending transpired.

The Vikings managed to erase a 17-point deficit and win on a walkoff touchdown by Stefon Diggs to move on to the NFC championship against the Eagles.

Kamara had a great game, but that was overshadowed by the "Minnesota Miracle."

"It's a certain point where you f—ing just do everything could do, and s— still don't go your way," Kamara told Bleacher Report. "That's how I felt about that game. I felt like we did everything. We came all the way back, and then s— just happened like that. That's like some one-in-a-million-type s—.

"I couldn't even be mad. I was mad, of course, but it was like how does that even f—ing happen? That's not even real. It's almost not realistic, like what the f—?"

The Vikings ended up losing the NFC title game to the Eagles, who went on to defeat the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

That seemed to upset Kamara more because, he said, the Saints would have dominated the Eagles if they'd met in the NFC championship.

"We'd beat the s— out of [the Eagles] 'cause we was rolling," Kamara said. "If we won [against the Vikings], I knew nobody was gonna stop us 'cause we came all the way back."

MORE: Fantasy football 2018 draft or avoid: Saints provide plenty of opportunities | Saints' Drew Brees compares Marcus Williams to Ed Reed

Kamara acknowledged the team was going to take last season's blunders and use them to make the team even better for 2018.

"We know what the standard is," Kamara said. "So, yeah, f— Minnesota."