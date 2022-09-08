Saint Therese Holds Groundbreaking for Its New Senior Community in Corcoran

Saint Therese
·3 min read

The Most Reverend Archbishop Bernard A. Hebda Delivers Blessing

CORCORAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / Saint Therese President and CEO Craig A. Abbott presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for its newest senior living community, Saint Therese of Corcoran last Thursday, Sept. 1, at the future site. Special guest The Most Reverend Bernard A. Hebda, archbishop of St. Paul and Minneapolis, delivered a groundbreaking blessing before a crowd of more than 50 people and also took part in the official sod-turning ceremony.

Saint Therese, Thursday, September 8, 2022, Press release picture
Abbott reflected on Saint Therese's mission of "Doing ordinary things with extraordinary love" and said, "This building will not be ordinary. It will be extraordinary because of the extraordinary love and purposeful planning that has gone into it." He added, "We don't talk about love in business, but I see it in what we do every day and in this project in particular."

When the Corcoran community opens in the spring of 2024, Abbott said it will coincide with the 60th anniversary of Saint Therese's founding in 1964.

Patrick Taffe, chair of the Saint Therese Board, said this senior community has been a dream of theirs for many years, not only because of its pastoral setting so near to the metro area, and the city of Corcoran's plans for a vibrant new kind of community, but also because Father Gordon Mycue, one of the co-founders of Saint Therese in the early 1960's, was the pastor for 23 years at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Corcoran. "It almost feels like we're coming home," said Taffe.

Saint Therese, Thursday, September 8, 2022, Press release picture
Also taking part in the groundbreaking ceremony were Tom McKee, mayor of Corcoran; Jessica Biese, Corcoran city administrator; Ward Isaacson, president and CEO of Pope Design Group (architectural firm); Christine Soma, principal with Pope Design Group; and Stuart Bestul, president of CBS Construction Services (general contractor for the project).

"We couldn't be happier than to have Saint Therese become the cornerstone of the exciting vision we see for the city of Corcoran," said Biese. "Saint Therese of Corcoran will become the northernmost point for what will be our city's Southeast District."

Construction at the Saint Therese of Corcoran site is expected to begin in the coming months with a targeted opening of April 2024. The initial phase will include a variety of multi-story buildings with 153 apartments for independent, assisted living and memory care. Features of the community include a variety of dining experiences, a chapel, wellness center with a pool, library, golf simulator, theatre and an outdoor amphitheater and woodworking shop.

Saint Therese, Thursday, September 8, 2022, Press release picture
About Saint Therese: Founded in 1964, Saint Therese prides itself on its rich tradition of providing exceptional care for seniors in and around Minneapolis-St. Paul. It has locations in New Hope, Brooklyn Park, Woodbury and a new location in Corcoran, opening in 2024. The existing communities provide the full continuum of care from independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and transitional care. It also has a location specializing in hospice and palliative care in Shoreview. It is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) senior care organization.

Media Contact:

Barb Hemberger, 612-669-0381
barbarah@sainttherese.org

SOURCE: Saint Therese



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/715189/Saint-Therese-Holds-Groundbreaking-for-Its-New-Senior-Community-in-Corcoran

