Saint Lucia: The largest economy in the East Caribbean offers impressive business opportunities

Government of Saint Lucia
·6 min read
Government of Saint Lucia
Government of Saint Lucia

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world has faced various uncertainties in last two years and investors, High Net-Worth Individuals started finding alternative options to keep their investments safe and secure. To overcome the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, reviving the economy has proved a major challenge for many countries. The world's largest economies have been affected, with many suffering from declining growth. In response, many investors have been hesitant to invest, seeking out economies that can provide sufficient returns at minimal risk.

In this context, the Eastern Caribbean nation of Saint Lucia has emerged as a new favourite for investors. This is due to its growing economy, stable business environment and tax regime which supports the growth and development of its businesses, investors and citizens.

Launched in 2016, the Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP) of Saint Lucia is one of the top performers in the Caribbean region. As the demand for the programme such as this skyrockets amongst high net-worth individuals (HNWIs), the newly elected government is striving to utilise the funds brought in by the programme to develop more advanced public infrastructure and uplift the standard of living of its people.

Despite being the newest Caribbean programme in this industry, Saint Lucia offers an advanced, secure and transparent programme. With more foreign direct investments coming into the country via its prestigious CIP Programme, the government is preparing a roadmap to engage in constructing and uplifting schools, roads, health care, and other public infrastructures through the funds generated by the Citizenship by Investment Programme.

The actions and fiscal policies adopted by the government have steered the country out of previous difficulties, promoting the development of an attractive economic environment. In recent years, the country has maintained a steady pace of recovery and has emerged as one of the top choices for the HNWIs.

According to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, Saint Lucia is projected to have its highest GDP growth in 2022. This growth is likely to continue in the coming years, due to its thriving tourism industry.

This year, in particular, will be a breakthrough one for the Caribbean island, with statistics reflecting an estimated 13.1% growth in the first six months of 2022. This success is thanks to the country's policy of welcoming direct foreign investment and channelling these funds into the most productive sectors of the economy. This means that investment benefits both the investors and citizens of the country, with Saint Lucia ranking 93 out of 190 countries in the World Bank’s ease of doing business index for 2022.

Once an agriculture-based economy, with the banana industry employing the majority of its citizens, Saint Lucia has now altered course and also focuses on tourism and banking services. By taking this course of action the island nation has changed its fortune, breaking free of its dependence on agriculture, the country has reformed its economic structure. With its tourism industry now constituting 65% of its GDP, it has also become a preferred destination for foreign investors. The industrial setup in Saint Lucia is far easier to navigate than many other countries.

The Government does not limit the amount of foreign ownership or control in the establishment of a business in Saint Lucia, allowing 100 percent foreign ownership of companies in any sector.  Currently, there are no restrictions on foreign investors investing in military or security-related businesses or natural resources.  Trade licenses and other approvals/licenses may be required prior establishment.

The island has long been considered a top honeymoon destination, but tourism has grown substantially in recent years, with the country attracting approximately 900,000 tourists per year. Investors have therefore generally looked towards the accommodation and hospitality industry. Developing tourist sites and catering to the needs of its large number of visitors, investors have discovered major opportunities for gaining prominent returns on minimal risk investments.

The country will welcome a 345-room Grand Hyatt luxury Hotel in Sabwisha in 2023. The economic boost offered by such large-scale projects is substantial. At least 2,000 Saint Lucians are expected to gain employment through the hotel’s operations and management.

But Saint Lucia isn’t only a hub for tourism. The country is abundant in natural resources, with great scope for developing these in sustainable and eco-friendly ways. In 2021, the World Bank approved a $21.9 million (USD) loan for developing the renewable energy sector in Saint Lucia.

With the loan, the country aims to increase its geothermal and hydroelectric capacity. These plans respond to the call for governments worldwide to transition to and establish socially and environmentally responsible business environments. Additionally, the scheme will reduce the cost of energy on the island, lowering financial stress on businesses. Drawing on renewable energy sources, the country will also be able to facilitate and improve support for energy-intensive industries.

In a move to boost manufacturing and exports, Saint Lucia has also introduced tax holidays for manufacturing units. This is one way in which the government aims to widen its manufacturing base and increase its exports while also encouraging the use of local materials and labour. Approved manufacturing enterprises are entitled to a tax holiday for up to 15 years, depending on the local value provided by approved products.

Businesses also receive income tax incentives as well as other fiscal concessions. These are regulated through the Fiscal Incentives Act, Tourism Incentives Act, Special Development Areas Act and varied concessions granted by the Cabinet of Ministers. Alongside these incentives, the government also allows for the duty-free import of raw materials, machinery, components and equipment. It also offers income tax waivers for up to 100% of companies engaged in manufacturing, tourism and agriculture.

In addition to the above, Saint Lucia hosts a dynamic and steady workforce, from varied professionals to highly-skilled tradesmen and labourers. This budding workforce is available to plan, organise, execute and control business undertakings, supporting new businesses on the island.

In these ways Saint Lucia offers a highly conducive business environment which has been drawing investors from all over the world. Many High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) have shown a keen interest in becoming citizens of Saint Lucia, an opportunity provided for by the country’s prestigious Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP).

SAINT LUCIA: CITIZENSHIP BY INVESTMENT PROGRAMME (CIP)

Saint Lucia is the latest Caribbean country to open its borders to Citizenship by Investment. Although the programme was launched just six years ago, it is already considered one of the top three countries for Citizenship by Investment, according to the CBI Index of 2022. The CIP of Saint Lucia provides numerous benefits such as:

1: Providing investors with global citizenship

2: Delivering opportunities for diversifying investors’ portfolios

3: Planning wealth and business expansion overseas

4: Gaining a citizenship that can be passed down to future generations.

Saint Lucia’s Citizenship by Investment programme is also notable for the ease of its application process. This includes five steps:

Step 1: Completion of the application by applicants.

Step 2: Submission of the application via the CIP Portal.

Step 3: Document verification by the CIP Unit and stringent due-diligence checks.

Step 4: The selection or rejection of the application by the board.

Step 5: The provision of certification, subject to selection.


Contact
St Lucia PR
pr@csglobalpartners.com
T: +44 (0)20 7318 4343


Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Shapovalov defeats Albot in straight sets to advance to Korea Open semifinals

    SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Denis Shapovalov booked his ticket to the Korea Open semifinals after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Radu Albot on Thursday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired six aces and broke on four of 10 opportunities in the victory. Shapovalov also won 88 per cent of first-serve points. Albot of Moldova did not have any break point chances and had only one ace in the match. The 23-year-old Shapovalov defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-4 in the second round to advance to Thurs

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can