Saint Laurent's PFW Show Paid Tribute to the House's Haute Couture Heritage

For Saint Laurent's Winter 2023 showcase at Paris Fashion Week, creative director Anthony Vaccarello drew from the House's rich heritage and history and made it his own.

Vaccarello took cues from menswear tailoring to incorporate pinstripes, tartans and glen plaids into the contemporary woman's wardrobe, drawing on typically masculine silhouettes and staples like blazers and bomber jackets. Elsewhere, the collection leaned into the juxtaposition of flow and structure, merging rigid silhouettes with flowing fabrics and accessories.

The concept of transparency was explored, too, with show looks seamlessly transitioning from transparent to concealed, evidenced through recurring chiffon, crepe-de-chine and mousseline, paired with thick black blazers, pencil skirts and cashmere pants.

Alongside menswear inspirations, Vaccarello's showcase also leaned into the House's Haute Couture heritage, with the show venue inspired by the ballroom of the Intercontinental Hotel -- the very place where Saint Laurent presented its couture collections between 1975 and 2001. The decision, representative of Vaccarello's overall direction, proved that Saint Laurent is shifting towards a more contemporary lens, while still keeping the heart of the brand in mind.

Take a look at the collection above and while you're here, check out HELIOT EMIL's FW23.