Get the Saint Laurent Lifestyle With the New Rive Droite Objects Collection

This summer, an exclusive selection of must-have lifestyle products -- designed by Anthony Vaccarello himself -- will be available for purchase from Saint Laurent's Rive Droite.

The vibrant selection comprises numerous collaborations with Rive Droite, including Lexon speakers, Lomography cameras, New Era Caps and Baccarat glasses. Elsewhere, the collection brings together a unique range of Saint Laurent lifestyle products, including beach towels, tote bags, sunglasses, padlocks, pool floats and T-shirts alongside branded takeaway cups and swimwear.

Standout pieces within the collection undoubtedly come in the form of the surfboard selection, ranging from gradient hues in polyester resin to metallic chrome and Palisander wood. The new collection, dubbed "37.2" also marks the debut of Saint Laurent's new Calypso bag, crafted with a leather and chain crossbody strap and vintage black and white colorway.

Take a look at what's on offer above and if you're tempted to add a little luxury to your lifestyle this summer, head to the Saint Laurent website alongside Rive Droite stores to purchase.

